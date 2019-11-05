New Realm Brewing Releases Latest in Sour Series, Tart’s Content

ATLANTA and VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Gather around the fire pit or fireplace this fall with New Realm Brewing’s “Tart’s Content,” the most recent brew in The Sour Series. Drink in all the season has to offer with this richly fruited Berliner Weisse aimed to impress the palate with its tart, citrus and spiced fall flavors.

“Last October, we started brewing Lemon Pucker and we took five barrels of a batch and placed it into our pilot system,” said Mitch Steele Co-Founder and Brewmaster of New Realm Brewing. “The original thought was to make a cranberry Berliner since cranberries have their own natural tartness. After we tasted the beer, we agreed that it needed more complexity so we added cinnamon and orange peel in an attempt to try and recreate the delicious cranberry dishes one might find at a holiday party. The result is our latest addition to our Sour Series.” Tart’s Content pairs well with harvest festivals, fall leaves and family feasts.

The fall-inspired Berliner Weisse is now available for a limited time on draft and in 12oz. 6 pack cans. Grab it in New Realm’s Atlanta and Virginia Beach brewery to-go coolers, as well as your favorite retailers around Georgia and the Hampton Roads area of Virginia.

Tart’s Content

Style: Berliner Weisse base with cranberry, cinnamon and orange peel

Specs: 4.6% ABV / 10 IBUs

Appearance: Reddish bronze hue

Package: 12 oz. 6-pack cans and draft

Distribution: Throughout Georgia, Hampton Roads area in Virginia

Availability: November 4, 2019

New Realm Brewing is located at 550 Somerset Terrace NE in Atlanta (30306) and 1209 Craft Lane in Virginia (23454) with reservations accepted via OpenTable on New Realm’s website. For a complete list of hours, information on private events and public tours, as well as additional information, visit newrealmbrewing.com.

About New Realm Brewing

New Realm Brewing Company is an American craft brewery started in 2016 by co-founders Carey Falcone, Bob Powers and Mitch Steele. On a mission to rethink tradition and bend the rules, the team planted their first production facility in a 20,000-square foot space on Atlanta’s east side Beltline trail in December of 2017, featuring a 25hl brewhouse, 3,000-square foot restaurant, rooftop patio and beer garden. A second location opened in Virginia Beach in the middle of 2018 enabling New Realm to increase their ability to innovate and create new beers. The Virginia Beach location is a 58,000-square foot space with a 50bbl brewhouse. Like Atlanta, the second location features a large outdoor beer garden, private event space and restaurant. New Realm’s core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity, and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric commitment and approach. New Realm’s recent awards include: Brewbound’s 2018 “Rising Star” brewery, Ratebeer’s 2018 “Best New Brewer in Georgia,” Ratebeer’s 2018 11th “Best New Brewer in the World”, and Virginia Craft Beer Cup’s gold medal and “Best in Show” for Euphonia Pilsner. Brewmaster Mitch Steele was awarded the Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Brewing and co-authored the book IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes and the Evolution of India Pale Ale.