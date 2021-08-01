New Realm Brewing Releases German-Inspired Sampler Pack

ATLANTA, GA – Oktoberfest season is just around the corner, and New Realm Brewing has you covered with their all-new German-inspired Sampler Pack. Complementing New Realm’s best-selling Hazy Like a Fox IPA are three traditional German-style lagers, including the award-winning Euphonia Pilsner, returning fan-favorite Bavarian Prince Oktoberfest Beer, and Depths of Helles Lager which is exclusively available in this fall sampler pack.

In this Fall Sampler, you’ll find two of New Realm’s award-winning mainstay brews, Hazy Like a Fox IPA and Euphonia Pilsner. Hazy Like a Fox is a New England-style Hazy IPA known for its juiciness, pillowy soft mouthfeel, and notes of pineapple, orange, and tangerine. Euphonia is a golden, German-style Pilsner that combines a traditional recipe with modern hopping techniques to give this work of art a vibrant hop aroma and soft bitterness. Euphonia is one of New Realm’s most decorated beers, winning the Virginia Craft Beer Cup’s Best in Show among other accolades.

Alongside these two flagship brands is fan-favorite Bavarian Prince, back for another year. This seasonal specialty is a Märzen-style Oktoberfest Lager known for its deep amber pour, European malty flavors and aromas, and a balanced floral hop character. Rounding out the pack is Depths of Helles, a malty, classic German lager that is new to New Realm’s portfolio and exclusive to this sampler pack. Known as one of the four “everyday beers” of current German beer culture, the Helles Lager is a staple. New Realm’s has a malt-forward medium body and finishes crisply.

“This sampler pack is one we have been very excited for,” shared Mitch Steele, Co-Founder and Brewmaster of New Realm Brewing. “There is a strong German Influence in the beers we chose for this release, and a lot of new and old brewing techniques that went into the creation of each beer. Depths of Helles Lager, our sampler pack exclusive beer, was developed by our Lead Brewer Steve Taylor and will surely become a fan-favorite, with its rich malty flavors and crisp finish.”

This latest New Realm Sampler Pack will be available beginning July 20th in the company’s brewery to-go coolers, with distribution to retailers beginning in early August around Georgia, Virginia, and South Carolina. Additionally, Bavarian Prince will be returning in its own 12oz 6 packs for the third straight year.

Package: Three 12oz cans per brand

Distribution: Throughout Georgia, Virginia, and parts of South Carolina

Availability: July 20, 2021

New Realm products are available at its locations as well as at bars and retail outlets throughout Georgia, Virginia, and downstate South Carolina. For a complete list of locations, hours, information on private events and public tours, as well as additional information, visit www.newrealmbrewing.com.

About New Realm Brewing:

New Realm is an American craft brewery and distillery started in 2016 by co-founders Carey Falcone, Bob Powers and Mitch Steele. The Company has a flagship brewery and restaurant in Atlanta, GA, a production brewery and restaurant in Virginia Beach, VA, a dedicated distillery and restaurant in Savannah, GA, and a brewery and restaurant in Charleston, SC. New Realm’s core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity, and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric community-focused commitment and approach.

New Realm’s awards include: Brewbound’s “Rising Star” brewery, Ratebeer’s “Best New Brewer in Georgia,” Ratebeer’s 11th “Best New Brewer in the World”, and Virginia Craft Beer Cup’s gold medal and “Best in Show” for Euphonia Pilsner. Brewmaster Mitch Steele was awarded the Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Brewing and authored the book IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes and the Evolution of India Pale Ale.