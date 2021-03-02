New Realm Brewing Releases beLOW Hazy IPA

ATLANTA, Ga., & VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – There’s something exciting flowing through the tanks at New Realm Brewing Co. Slightly hazy and brimming with tropical notes, beLOW is New Realm’s first low-carb and Hazy IPA. Anchored by one of the company’s favorite hop combinations and a meticulously engineered brewing process, beLOW Hazy IPA is the perfect balance of bright citrusy notes, drinkability and low-carb profile. Light, crisp and refreshing – beLOW is the lighter side of IPA.

“This beer is something special”, said Bob Powers, Co-Founder and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of New Realm Brewing. “It’s citrusy, refreshing, and has the hop character that IPA lovers crave, with less than half the calories. beLOW was brewed with high-quality, all-natural ingredients and doesn’t make a consumer compromise taste, quality, or their healthy, active lifestyle like some beers.”

“We created beLOW with some of my favorite hop varieties which lend a light, citrusy flavor profile that impresses the palate. The process of brewing a low-carb, low-calorie beer is very unique and challenging. In most beers there is a residual sweetness in the final product, and carbs come with that rich sweetness. With beLOW, we use exogenous enzymes to break down the complex sugars in the wort which leaves the beer with a drier finish and significantly less carbs than your standard IPA, without sacrificing any flavor,” said Brewmaster and Co-Founder Mitch Steele.

beLOW Hazy IPA joins New Realms year-round core lineup and is now available on draft and in 12oz six-pack sleek cans. Grab it in New Realm’s Atlanta and Virginia Beach brewery to-go coolers, as well as your favorite retailers around Georgia and Virginia. Visit the company’s Beer Finder to track it down at newrealmbrewing.com/beer-finder.

Information:

Brand: beLOW

Style: Hazy IPA

Specs: 4.0% ABV / 20 IBUs

Appearance: Hazy gold

Package: 6pk 12-oz sleek cans, draft

Distribution: Throughout Georgia and Virginia

Availability: March 2, 2021

New Realm Brewing is located at 550 Somerset Terrace NE in Atlanta, Georgia (30306) and 1209 Craft Lane in Virginia Beach, Virginia (23454). For a complete list of hours, information on private events and public tours, as well as additional information, visit newrealmbrewing.com.=

About New Realm Brewing:

New Realm Brewing Company is an American craft brewery started in 2016 by co-founders Carey Falcone, Bob Powers and Mitch Steele. On a mission to rethink tradition and bend the rules, the team planted their first production facility in a 20,000 square-foot space on Atlanta’s east side BeltLine trail in December of 2017, featuring a 25hl brewhouse, 3,000 square-foot restaurant, rooftop patio and beer garden. A second location opened in Virginia Beach in the middle of 2018 enabling New Realm to increase their ability to innovate and create new beers. The Virginia Beach location is a 58,000 square-foot space with a 50bbl brewhouse, a large outdoor beer garden, private event space and restaurant. New Realm’s core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity, and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric commitment and approach.

New Realm’s awards include: Brewbound’s “Rising Star” brewery, Ratebeer’s “Best New Brewer in Georgia,” Ratebeer’s 11th “Best New Brewer in the World”, and Virginia Craft Beer Cup’s gold medal and “Best in Show” for Euphonia Pilsner. Brewmaster Mitch Steele was awarded the Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Brewing and co-authored the book IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes and the Evolution of India Pale Ale.