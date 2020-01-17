New Realm Brewing Introduces Straight from the Tart Sour IPA

ATLANTA & VIRGINIA BEACH – This dry-hopped Sour IPA comes to you straight from the heart as the most recent brew in The New Realm Sour Series. Straight from the Tart combines the puckering tartness of a sour beer with an abundance of citrus and fruity hop notes to create a beer that is the best of both worlds. This new limited release is a perfect pairing for both IPA and Sour beer fans alike, as its complexity of flavor will have beer drinkers reaching for another sip all winter long.

“Straight from the Tart is a beer our brewers in Virginia Beach had suggested us brewing for a while now. It’s fermented with a brewer’s yeast that produces natural lactic acid during fermentation. The tartness of the beer combined with the lemony hop flavors makes for a really nicely balanced tart IPA” said Mitch Steele, Brewmaster and Co-Founder of New Realm Brewing Company.

Straight from the Tart Sour IPA is now available for a limited time on draft and in 12oz. six pack cans. Grab it in New Realm’s Atlanta and Virginia Beach brewery to-go coolers, as well as your favorite retailers around Georgia and the Hampton Roads, Northern and Western areas of Virginia.

Information:

Straight from the Tart:

Style: Sour India Pale Ale

Specs: 6.9% ABV / 20 IBUs

Appearance: Pours Hazy and Gold

Package: 12oz six pack cans and draft

Distribution: Throughout Georgia, the majority of Virginia

Availability: January – March 2020

New Realm Brewing is located at 550 Somerset Terrace NE in Atlanta (30306) and 1209 Craft Lane in Virginia (23454) with reservations accepted via OpenTable on New Realm’s website. For a complete list of hours, information on private events and public tours, as well as additional information, visit newrealmbrewing.com.

About New Realm Brewing:

New Realm Brewing Company is an American craft brewery started in 2016 by co-founders Carey Falcone, Bob Powers and Mitch Steele. On a mission to rethink tradition and bend the rules, the team planted their first production facility in a 20,000-square foot space on Atlanta’s east side Beltline trail in December of 2017, featuring a 25hl brewhouse, 3,000-square foot restaurant, rooftop patio and beer garden. A second location opened in Virginia Beach in the middle of 2018 enabling New Realm to increase their ability to innovate and create new beers. The Virginia Beach location is a 58,000-square foot space with a 50bbl brewhouse. Like Atlanta, the second location features a large outdoor beer garden, private event space and restaurant. New Realm’s core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity, and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric commitment and approach.

New Realm’s recent awards include: Brewbound’s 2018 “Rising Star” brewery, Ratebeer’s 2018 “Best New Brewer in Georgia,” Ratebeer’s 2018 11th “Best New Brewer in the World”, and Virginia Craft Beer Cup’s gold medal and “Best in Show” for Euphonia Pilsner. Brewmaster Mitch Steele was awarded the Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Brewing and co-authored the book IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes and the Evolution of India Pale Ale.