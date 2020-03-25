New Realm Brewing Introduces Steel and Coal

ATLANTA– What happens when two renowned Brewmasters collide? They brew a Lager, of course! But not just any Lager, New Realm’s Mitch Steele (Steel) and Fat Heads’ Matt Cole (Coal) dry hopped this one with heaps of Simcoe and Strata hops to make it unique. Expect a crisp finish and a mouthfeel of citrusy, resinous, peachy and berry-like flavors you don’t want to miss.

“Matt Cole and I are longtime friends and have brewed several great beers together over the years. I love how Matt brews his beers, and I’m thrilled to brew this India Pale Lager with him that showcases two of our favorite hop varieties” said Mitch Steele, Brewmaster and Co-Founder of New Realm Brewing.

“I feel deeply honored to have been invited to brew with my buddy Mitch and get to check out New Realm Brewing”. “We both have a passion for IPA’s so creating Steel and Coal India Pale Lager is pretty exciting” said Matt Cole, Master Brewer and Co-Founder of Fat Heads Brewery.

Steel and Coal launched for a limited time on March 24 in 12oz 6 pack cans in New Realm’s Atlanta brewery to-go coolers, as well as your favorite retailers around Georgia.

Steel and Coal:

Style: India Pale Lager

Specs: 7.0% ABV / 60 IBU

Color: Gold and clear

Package: 12oz six pack cans

Distribution: Throughout Georgia

Availability: March/April

New Realm Brewing is located at 550 Somerset Terrace NE in Atlanta (30306) and 1209 Craft Lane in Virginia (23454) with restaurant reservations accepted via OpenTable on New Realm’s website. For a complete list of hours, information on private events and public tours, as well as additional information, visit newrealmbrewing.com

About New Realm Brewing

New Realm Brewing Company is an American craft brewery started in 2016 by co-founders Carey Falcone, Bob Powers and Mitch Steele. On a mission to rethink tradition and bend the rules, the team planted their first production facility in a 20,000-square foot space on Atlanta’s east side Beltline trail in December of 2017, featuring a 25hl brewhouse, 3,000-square foot restaurant, rooftop patio and beer garden. A second location opened in Virginia Beach in the middle of 2018 enabling New Realm to increase their ability to innovate and create new beers. The Virginia Beach location is a 58,000-square foot space with a 50bbl brewhouse. Like Atlanta, the second location features a large outdoor beer garden, private event space and restaurant. New Realm’s core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity, and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric commitment and approach. New Realm’s recent awards include: Brewbound’s 2018 “Rising Star” brewery, Ratebeer’s 2018 “Best New Brewer in Georgia,” Ratebeer’s 2018 11th “Best New Brewer in the World”, and Virginia Craft Beer Cup’s gold medal and “Best in Show” for Euphonia Pilsner. Brewmaster Mitch Steele was awarded the Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Brewing and co-authored the book IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes and the Evolution of India Pale Ale.