New Realm Brewing Introduces Monsters & Myths Double IPA Series

ATLANTA, Ga. & VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – In their continued exploration of new brewing realms, New Realm Brewing introduces its newest line of limited release beers: the Monsters & Myths Double IPA Series. Expect some new and some returning fan favorite recipes, as well as a whole lot of lupulin-loving exploration.

New Realm pays homage to Paul Bunyan’s faithful sidekick, Babe, with the first release in the Series, Hazy Like an Ox Hazy Double IPA. Brewed to be a larger-than-life version of the company’s Hazy Like A Fox Hazy IPA, this 9.0% ABV hazy and juicy DIPA features a beastly aromatic blend of orange, tangerine, and pineapple hop notes.

“Just like our Hazy Like a Fox, the ‘Ox’ is a double dry-hopped beer that’s got a pillow-soft mouthfeel and even more fruit character from its hopping additions,” said Mitch Steele Co-Founder and Brewmaster of New Realm Brewing. “We do the first dry hop early in the fermentation process which results in an intense orange juice flavor derived by our yeast interacting with the hops. We have already heard from our fans how much they enjoy Hazy Like A Fox and I believe they’ll love its big brother too.”

A former small batch brew, Hazy Like A Fox quickly became a mainstay on New Realm’s brewery tap list. Both ‘Fox’ and ‘Ox’ are brewed on-site at New Realm’s Atlanta Innovation Brewery, and both feature a blend of pale malt, oats, wheat, flaked barley and milk sugar for a creamy, soft mouthfeel. A double dry hop creates waves of pineapple and tangerine aromatics that complement soft, juicy orange and tangerine notes which delight the palate. To make Hazy Like An Ox a bit unique, the brewers added Idaho 7 hops to the mix to create another wave of flavor complexity.

This Hazy DIPA is now available for a limited time on draft and in 16oz 4 pack cans in New Realm’s Atlanta and Virginia Beach brewery to-go coolers, as well as your favorite retailers around Georgia and Virginia.

Hazy Like An Ox DIPA Information::

Style: Hazy Double India Pale Ale

Hops: Citra, Azacca, El Dorado, Idaho 7 & Mosaic

Specs: 9% ABV / 50 IBUs

Appearance: Hazy gold

Package: 16oz four pack cans and draft

Distribution: Throughout Georgia & Virginia

Availability: February 25, 2020 – April 2020

New Realm Brewing is located at 550 Somerset Terrace NE in Atlanta (30306) and 1209 Craft Lane in Virginia (23454) with reservations accepted via OpenTable on New Realm’s website. For a complete list of hours, information on private events and public tours, as well as additional information, visit newrealmbrewing.com.

About New Realm Brewing

New Realm Brewing Company is an American craft brewery started in 2016 by co-founders Carey Falcone, Bob Powers and Mitch Steele. On a mission to rethink tradition and bend the rules, the team planted their first production facility in a 20,000-square foot space on Atlanta’s east side Beltline trail in December of 2017, featuring a 25hl brewhouse, 3,000-square foot restaurant, rooftop patio and beer garden. A second location opened in Virginia Beach in the middle of 2018 enabling New Realm to increase their ability to innovate and create new beers. The Virginia Beach location is a 58,000-square foot space with a 50bbl brewhouse. Like Atlanta, the second location features a large outdoor beer garden, private event space and restaurant. New Realm’s core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity, and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric commitment and approach. New Realm’s recent awards include: Brewbound’s 2018 “Rising Star” brewery, Ratebeer’s 2018 “Best New Brewer in Georgia,” Ratebeer’s 2018 11th “Best New Brewer in the World,” and Virginia Craft Beer Cup’s gold medal and “Best in Show” for Euphonia Pilsner. Brewmaster Mitch Steele was awarded the Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Brewing and co-authored the book IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes and the Evolution of India Pale Ale.