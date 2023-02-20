New Products Roundup: Rhinegeist’s Beer for Humans, Deschutes’ Tropical Fresh IPA, NoDa’s Collab with Cheerwine, and More

Rhinegeist Introduces Beer for Humans

Rhinegeist Brewery will launch Beer for Humans, which the Cincinnati, Ohio-based company has dubbed an “easy hop ale,” next week.

Beer for Humans (4.8% ABV) will become the flagship of Rhinegeist’s extensive philanthropic program, which donates beer to about 300 organizations annually, as well as offers volunteer hours, event partnerships and other forms of relief.

“Beer for Humans is the next step in our ladder of community support,” community engagement manager Beth Boswell said in a press release. “We’re doing what we do best (brewing beer) to spotlight the incredible work happening in the communities that we serve.”

The beer will be available on draft and in 12 oz. 6-packs and 15-packs, the latter being a packaging format first for Rhinegeist. Beer for Humans will roll out on February 27 to Rhinegeist’s footprint, which includes Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Houston, Texas.

Rhinegeist was the 28th largest craft brewery in the country by volume in 2021, the most recent year for which data is available from the Brewers Association (BA). The brewery’s output increased +6%, to 103,561 barrels in 2021.

Deschutes Adds Tropical Fresh IPA

Bend, Oregon-headquartered Deschutes Brewery has launched Tropical Fresh IPA, the newest year-round offering in its family of Fresh-branded IPAs.

Tropical Fresh (6.5% ABV) is brewed with two-row pale malted barley and unmalted wheat and hopped with Mosaic, Simcoe, Strata and Experimental 586.

“An antidote to a hazy glow, we sought a bright and beautiful color as canvas to flaunt big tropical hops,” the tasting notes read.

Tropical Fresh rolled out to Krogers in Oregon, Washington and Idaho on January 1 and Safeways in the Portland area on February 1. It will reach Deschutes’ full footprint beginning in March.

Deschutes was the 23rd largest beer category vendor in off-premise retailers in 2022, according to market research firm IRI. Dollar sales of the brewery’s portfolio declined -10.5%, to $58.8 million, but those numbers exclude on-premise establishments and certain off-premise retailers, such as independent liquor stores.

Revolution Debuts Infinity-Hero IPA

Revolution Brewing will expand its family of Hero IPAs with Infinity-Hero IPA, a year-round 7% ABV beer that is “centered at the nexus of old-school IPA intensity and contemporary hop expression,” according to a press release.

“Thinking back to the 50-plus Hero IPAs our team has created over the last decade, most originate from one of two universes: classic and hazy,” CMO Doug Veliky said in the release. “Fans of both sides are equally passionate, but we felt there was an exciting place in the middle, and potential to unite both sides.”

Infinity-Hero IPA is hopped with HBC 586 and HBC 1019, two experimental hops from John I. Haas, and Nectaron and Strata. The beer was released on draft late last year. Six-packs of 12 oz. cans have begun rolling out to Revolution’s full distribution footprint, which includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Wisconsin, Nashville and New York City.

Revolution was the 38th largest craft brewery in the country by volume in 2021, the most recent year for which data is available from the Brewers Association (BA). That year, Revolution’s output increased +10%, to 72,980 barrels of beer.

NoDa Launches Cheerwine Ale in Collaboration with North Carolina Soda Maker

Charlotte-based NoDa Brewing has rolled out Cheerwine Ale, a new year-round offering brewed in collaboration with Cheerwine, a North Carolina-based cherry soda.

“Cheerwine and NoDa are synonymous with North Carolina, and both our fan bases have fond memories of enjoying our beverages during their most cheerful times –from summer vacations to the holidays and all points in between,” NoDa director of strategic development Jacob Virgil said in a press release. “Similarly, Cheerwine Ale can be enjoyed year round – it’s an approachable craft beer perfect for all occasions. We’re excited to bring fans the perfect marriage of these two North Carolina staples.”

The 5.2% ABV wheat ale is infused with Cheerwine, a deep red cherry soda that was created in Salisbury, North Carolina, in 1917.

Cheerwine Ale will be available in 16 oz. 4-packs in North Carolina and South Carolina, as well as on draft at NoDa’s taprooms in Charlotte and Chapel Hill.

NoDa’s production increased +13%, to 18,408 barrels, in 2021, according to the BA.

Founders Brewing to Roll Out All Day Variety Pack

Mahou USA-owned Founders Brewing will introduce the All Day Variety Pack next month.

The pack includes flagship All Day IPA, All Day Haze, and two new offerings: All Day West Coast, a new seasonal rotator, and All Day Crimson Sky, which is exclusive to the pack. It will be available in 12-packs of 12 oz. cans.

All Day West Coast, a 4.7% ABV West Coast-style session IPA, will launch in its own 12 oz. can 15-packs and 16 oz. can 4-packs in May.

Craft variety packs increased both in dollar sales (+6.4%) and case volume (+2.5%) in the 52 weeks ending January 29 at off-premise multi outlet grocery and convenience stores tracked by IRI. They accounted for 7.33% of craft off-premise dollars.

Founders’ volume declined -9%, to 540,000 barrels in 2021, according to the BA.

Three Floyds Adds Zombie Ice to Portfolio

Three Floyds Brewing will roll out Zombie Ice, a double pale ale that the Munster, Indiana-based craft brewery describes as “a bolder spin” on flagship Zombie Dust.

“The beer is exactly what you’d think,” brewmaster Chris Boggess said in a press release. “A bigger, punchier version of itself. Compared to Zombie Dust, the aroma has strong notes of orange marmalade and tropical citrus.”

Zombie Ice is 8.5% ABV with 55 IBUs and is made with “an unholy amount of Citra hops.” The beer is available in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans, 19.2 oz. single-serve cans and on draft. Zombie Ice will be included in Three Floyds’ forthcoming variety pack, which will be the brewery’s first.

Inspired by the Alpha King comic collection, Zombie Ice’s can art and packaging was designed in collaboration with brewery founder Nick Floyd, comic book writer Brian Azzarello and comic book artist Simon Basley.

In 2021, Three Floyds was the country’s 26th largest craft brewery by volume, according to the BA. Its output increased +28%, to 106,638 barrels. The brewery’s portfolio is available in 19 states and Washington, D.C., according to its website.

El Segundo Partners With 311 to Launch Come Original IPA

California-based El Segundo Brewing has added another celebrity collaborator to its resume with rock reggae band 311, with whom it has brewed Come Original IPA.

Named for one of the band’s songs, the 7% ABV West Coast IPA is hopped with Simcoe, Mosaic and Chinook. El Segundo, which produces the Broken Skull brand family in collaboration with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, will distribute Come Original IPA via Stone Distributing in Southern California. E-commerce retailers Craftshack and Craft Beer Kings will ship to consumers where legal later this week.

“Come Original is one of those rare instances when everything works so easily, you don’t question it,” El Segundo owner Rob Croxall said in a press release. “[311 bassist] P-nut’s a craft beer guy and knowing what you like and don’t like, like he does, makes the whole process that much easier and fun. And this recipe is killer. Honestly, if he didn’t like it, it would’ve been the next beer in our tanks.”