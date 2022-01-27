New NFT Project ‘Bud Light N3XT Collection’ Launches Alongside Beer 

NEW YORK, NY – Bud Light is turning the beer industry on its head once again with the launch of its newest, industry-leading innovation, Bud Light NEXT – its first-ever zero carb beer. Nearly ten years in the making, Bud Light NEXT is the result of a brewing breakthrough making the impossible possible.

In addition to offering zero carbs, the new super crisp light beer boasts 80 calories, 4% ALC/VOL and offers a clean, and refreshing taste. Bud Light NEXT is a new type of beer brewed for today’s 21+ consumers who have long desired a beer that breaks the barriers of a traditional lager and offers the sessionability and stats of a seltzer.

“As Bud Light enters 2022, we are pushing the beer category to new heights with the launch of Bud Light NEXT, our first-ever zero carb beer,” said Andy Goeler, Vice President of Marketing, Bud Light. “Today’s consumers are all about breaking barriers, being trailblazers and setting their own path. We are proud to introduce this new super crisp beer which is brewed to meet their evolving taste preferences; it’s a truly symbolic innovation that celebrates the barrier breakers who like us embrace possibility.”

To commemorate this occasion, Bud Light is launching its first-ever NFT project, “Bud Light N3XT Collection.” The new collection will feature 12,722 unique tokens which are designed with color cues from Bud Light NEXT and celebrates the passion points of today’s 21+ consumers. For those who purchase a NFT as part of the project, they will have the opportunity to vote on Bud Light NEXT merchandise, have access to Bud Light NEXT brand and partner events, and other surprises. Bud Light NEXT NFTs are available to those 21+ beginning February 6 for $399 per token. To learn more about the Bud Light NEXT NFT project or to join the community visit: budlight.com/nextnft.

“As we usher in a new era of beer with the launch of Bud Light NEXT, we’re simultaneously seeing a revolutionary shift in the way brands engage with people on the internet,” said Corey Brown, Sr. Digital Director for Bud Light. “Our NFT project celebrates this new era and those who similarly are breaking barriers in technology and creativity.”

Just in time for Super Bowl LVI, Bud Light NEXT will be available nationwide wherever Bud Light is sold beginning February 7, 2022.

About Bud Light

The Bud Light brand name represents a family of products including Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer, Bud Light Peels, Bud Light Chelada, Bud Light Platinum and Bud Light Platinum Seltzer. At the forefront of innovation, Bud Light continues to expand its product portfolio, offering a wide range of products brewed to meet the ever-changing preferences of consumers everywhere. Since 1982, Bud Light has delivered the best-selling premium light lager in America that is consistently brewed with a fresh, clean finish. For more information about Bud Light and our full family of products, visit www.BudLight.com.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America’s most recognizable and beloved beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of spirits and craft beer brands that provide consumers with a choice of the best-tasting beverages in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. We are looking forward to a future with more cheers where we keep dreaming bigger to provide opportunities for our people, lift up our neighbors and make a meaningful impact in the world. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com LinkedIn Twitter Facebook Instagram.