New Look, Same Great Taste: Hacker Pschorr Unveils New Logo and Packaging Design

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.— Hacker-Pschorr, the Munich based brewery with more than 600 years of world-renowned brewing experience, unveils its new logo and packaging redesign this spring. The new design features traditional Bavarian colors, but with a more contemporized look and feel that uniquely captures the brand’s long, rich heritage. The new package designs will appear on Münchner Gold, Weissbier and Oktoberfest Märzen and will begin rolling out on cans and bottles this month in the United States.

“As one of the oldest breweries on record, it was important that we continue to honor the brand’s legacy within this new redesign,” says Steve Hauser, CEO and President of Paulaner USA, the U.S. distributor of Hacker-Pschorr. “Equally important was our desire to create a refreshed look that would also appeal to a new generation of Hacker-Pschorr fans. We feel the new design perfectly blends the past with the future and we’re excited to introduce the new, updated look.”

Over the past 5 years, the Munich based company has made several package redesigns for brands within its wide portfolio, including Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr’s sister brand. Hauser continues, “We recently experienced tremendous success with the redesign of our Paulaner packaging which delivers both classic brand imagery and outstanding on shelf impact. This led to the decision to renew and refresh Hacker-Pschorr with a more modern look for today’s audience. Hacker-Pschorr is already enjoying a very positive trend this year and these new redesigns will accelerate this success.”

Since 1417, Hacker-Pschorr has been dedicated to the art of brewing and includes only the finest, quality ingredients. Hacker-Pschorr biers have always been brewed in accordance with the Reinheitsgebot Purity Law of 1516, which mandates that bier brewed in Bavaria consist of only malt, hops, yeast and water. Adhering to the Reinheitsgebot requires a true mastery of the brewing process. The Hacker-Pschorr brewmasters use craftsmanship and brewing methods passed down by generations before them, and perfected over hundreds of years.

The Hacker-Pschorr Brewery is among the oldest surviving breweries in Munich, dating back to 1417. Though Hacker-Pschorr uses only the finest ingredients and strictly avoids pasteurization, preservatives, additives, and adjuncts, its most important ingredient is its 600 years of experience using traditional ingredients to craft bier with incredible flavor and consistency

Paulaner USA is headquartered in White Plains, New York, and imports Paulaner, Tsingtao, Hacker-Pschorr, and Fuller’s.

