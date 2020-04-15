New Holland’s RTD Rum Punch Wins Best in Class at American Distilling Institute

HOLLAND, Mich. — In 2019, New Holland Spirits made home bartending a cinch when they released their ready-to-drink Rum Punch. Fans immediately took to the delicious blend of Freshwater Rum mixed with passionfruit, orange, pineapple and coconut flavors, and now, after taking home best in class at this year’s American Distillers Institute (ADI) awards, Rum Punch has the accolades to back the hype.

Founder and president Brett Vanderkamp expressed pride in receiving this prestigious award. “Winning Best-In-Class at ADI is an incredible honor and is a testament to the hard work and talent of our distilling team,” Vanderkamp said.

The team’s hard work paid off in other categories too, with a gold medal for their Beer Barrel Bourbon, a silver for the Barrel Aged Knickerbocker Gin and a bronze for Lake Life Vodka. A bronze for their ready-to-drink Blueberry Gin Lemonade also proved that New Holland’s canned cocktail line is no fluke. For brand manager Adam Dickerson, the secrets to their success are quality and inclusivity.

“At New Holland, we do our best to make something for every person and every palate, any way we can,” Dickerson said. “The rum punch has enough complex rum flavor for a rum critic to enjoy but is balanced with the fruit, making it very refreshing and approachable.”

In addition to the Rum Punch and Blueberry Gin Lemonade, the Gin Mule rounds out New Holland’s canned cocktail lineup, but as the market for these products grows, expect New Holland’s portfolio to do the same.

Next in line is Blackberry Bramble, a canned cocktail made with New Holland’s Lake Life Vodka, blackberry and lemon fruit flavors. It arrives May 1, signalling the beginning of warmer season, and it should provide the perfect summer beverage for those who don’t want to fuss with a muddler and Boston Shaker.

“Our ready-to-drink cocktails are a fantastic way to experience our handmade spirits with the convenience of a pre-made cocktail,” Vanderkamp said.

To find cans, check your local Michigan retailer, including Meijer.

About New Holland Spirits

In early 2002, New Holland Brewing Co-Founder & President Brett VanderKamp visited the Caribbean with the intention of enjoying sun, sand and waves. Instead, he found world-class rum, and a lifelong obsession with fine craft spirits was born. He returned to Holland, MI with a mission: to create spirits that live up to his artful way of life and to share them with the world. For more information, visit their website or follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.