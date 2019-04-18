New Holland to Release Dragon’s Milk Triple Mash

HOLLAND, Mich. — New Holland Brewing Company has announced the highly anticipated return of Dragon’s Milk Triple Mash. Last released in 2017, the bourbon barrel-aged stout will be available once again—in Michigan only—starting Saturday, April 27.

Aged for one year in New Holland Spirits oak bourbon barrels, Triple Mash clocks in at a beastly 17 percent ABV. But this beast’s bite is nothing to fear—the beer offers an intense malt character paired with warm, toasted flavor notes from its time in the wood.

“We couldn’t be more excited to release Dragon’s Milk Triple Mash into the wild. Triple Mash takes what is already an amazing beer and really amplifies all those classic Dragon’s Milk flavors to the moon—the roasted malt, barrel sweetness and bourbon all shine through,” said Dominic Bergquist, brand manager. “Our brewers have outdone themselves with this brew.”

New Holland will celebrate the release of the beer on Saturday, April 27 at its pubs in Grand Rapids and Holland. Extremely limited draft and bottle distribution will follow.

Release parties at New Holland’s Grand Rapids and Holland pubs will kick off on Saturday, April 27. The pubs will open early, with festivities starting at 10 a.m. Release party attendees will be able to sip Triple Mash on draft, as well as part of a special “Flight of the Dragon” sampler that features Triple Mash along with Dragon’s Milk, Dragon’s Milk White and Dragon’s Milk: Brewer’s Select (2019)—which was aged in a first-use bourbon barrel and hand-selected from New Holland’s cellar just for this occasion.

“Our pub teams have done an amazing job putting together such a great release event. There is no doubt that Triple Mash is the star of the show, but you’re also getting a chance to sample some crazy rare beer, listen to amazing bands and of course, there will be pepperoni pinwheels,” Bergquist said.

The beer will be sold in 4-packs at $24.99 each (plus tax and deposit), with a limit of one case per customer, per day. There will also be a limited edition Triple Mash Teku glass available for purchase at both New Holland pubs.

Those looking to truly relish in the release and celebrate the world of Dragon’s Milk should sign up for the “Tour of Legends: Ultimate Dragon’s Milk Experience.” The first tour takes place at The Knickerbocker in Grand Rapids on Friday, April 26—giving attendees a taste of Triple Mash a day before its official release. Participants in all three tours will also get to taste samples of Dragon’s Milk, Dragon’s Milk Reserve variants, Dragon’s Milk first- and second-use barrels and Triple Mash. Tickets are available for purchase at dragonsmilk.com for $75 and come with one Triple Mash 4-pack, one Triple Mash Teku glass and one Triple Mash sticker.

“This is the first time we’ve ever done the Tour of Legends, and I know that some of our biggest Dragon’s Milk fans are going to be so stoked to experience it,” Bergquist said. “It’s all about highlighting what makes Dragon’s Milk so special, and I can’t think of a better way to kick off the weekend.”

Tour of Legends: Ultimate Dragon’s Milk Experience

Friday, April 26, 6:30 p.m. at The Knickerbocker in Grand Rapids

Saturday, April 27, 12 p.m. & 2:30 p.m. at Production Campus in Holland

Purchase tickets for Tour of Legends at dragonsmilk.com.

