New Holland to Launch New Brand Campaign

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tapping into its heritage and success as the top craft Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stout, New Holland Brewing Company is launching a new brand campaign: Share A Legend. At its core, the campaign is a celebration of storytelling shared among friends over this timeless brew—and the legend of Dragon’s Milk™ that began when it was first bottled 17 years ago.

Share A Legend is an open-ended storytelling project that invites fans to share their personal tales, whether they are stories of triumph, the goodness of humankind or someone who has inspired them. Throughout the campaign, New Holland Brewing Company will release the legends of six real people, who fall into the archetypes, starting with Warrior and followed by Huntress, Smith, Poet, Alchemist and Performer. The videos, the new DragonsMilk.com website and other branded elements adopt a half-illustrated design that embody the true but imaginative and creative nature of legendary tales that are passed down over time.

Share A Legend Campaign

To commence the storytelling project, New Holland Brewing Company has partnered with Glynn Washington, Michigan native and host of the popular radio show and podcast, “Snap Judgment” to emcee a night of storytelling at The Knickerbocker in Grand Rapids, Mich. Narrators are invited to submit their stories online for a chance to share their legendary tales with an audience during the slam on Oct. 19, 2018. Submissions will be accepted through Oct. 12, and storytellers will be notified by Oct. 15 of their opportunity to take stage alongside Washington.

In addition to the open mic night with Washington, New Holland Brewing Company is encouraging fans to share their legends anytime by tagging them on social media with #ShareALegend or posting them to DragonsMilk.com. The purpose of the campaign is to cultivate meaningful stories and form a sense of community and belonging through spoken word.

New Experiential Room Revealed

Another component of the Share A Legend campaign includes the reveal of New Holland’s Table of Legends room onsite at The Knickerbocker. Dragon’s Milk is a catalyst for people to forge everlasting human connections around the table or campfire in our modern world where time seems to escape us. The Table of Legends room is intended to serve as an “Instagrammable” experiential space for individuals to gather, connect and share their own personal legends.

“We believe Dragon’s Milk can create savored moments where time stands still, and great stories are told,” said Brett VanderKamp, founder and president of New Holland Brewing Company. “Over time, these stories can turn into legends. When we thought of just how many stories Dragon’s Milk has prompted, we realized these needed to be celebrated and shared.”

With characteristics of cocoa and a punch of bourbon right on the nose, Dragon’s Milk drinkers can experience the love and passion that is poured into the aged brewing process with every sip of the beverage.

A limited amount of tickets for the exclusive Oct. 19 event are available at DragonsMilk.com.

What: Share A Legend Storytelling event with Glynn Washington

Share A Legend Storytelling event with Glynn Washington Where: The Knickerbocker, 417 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

The Knickerbocker, 417 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 When: Oct. 19, 2018. Doors open at 6 p.m., storytelling begins at 7 p.m.

To obtain tickets for the Oct. 19 event, submit a story for a chance to share the stage with Glynn Washington or learn more about how Dragon’s Milk is made, visit www.DragonsMilk.com and @DragonsMilkStout on Instagram.

About New Holland Brewing Company

For more than 20 years, New Holland Brewing Company has been an integral member of the artisan approach, pursuing playful creativity in its authentic beer, spirits and foodservice. New Holland believes the notion of craft lives in fostering rich experiences for customers, including at its two brewpubs in Grand Rapids and Holland, Michigan. New Holland brews at least 20 beers each year, in addition to their flagship stout, Dragon’s Milk, a full line of spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails. To learn more, visit www.NewHollandBrew.com.