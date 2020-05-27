New Holland Spirits Launches Lake Life Seltzers

HOLLAND, Mich.– Michigan’s proximity to fresh water is no secret, even the state’s name derives from the Ojibwa word mishigamaa, meaning large lake. For many Michiganders, lake means life, and now New Holland Spirits has introduced a line of hard seltzers that reinforces that philosophy. Lake Life Seltzers arrive in Michigan this May with Cranberry Lime and White Peach Honey debuting as the first flavors.

Crushable and clean, the seltzers deliver a welcome switch up for when the palate needs a break from craft beer. Brand Manager Adam Dickerson believes the new products will fit perfectly into the coastal lifestyle.

“Lake Life embodies the idea of letting loose,” Dickerson said. “Unplugging from the daily grind to step back and enjoy the weekend, the day or even just a moment of carefree vibes.”

Made with Lake Life Vodka and fruit flavors, the two new seltzers allow you to drink by the lake without the hassle of extra ingredients or supplies—a cooler and some ice will do. The house-distilled vodka is what truly separates this seltzer from the pack. Lake Life Vodka launched in 2019, inspired by Michigan’s West Coast and savored moments spent on the water. Flavorwise, the spirit is smooth and subtly sweet, providing the perfect base to build a seltzer upon.

Head Distiller Brad Kamphuis sees the utility of both the spirit and the seltzer in different situations.

“If you enjoy mixing yourself a drink, Lake Life vodka has you covered, but we are stoked to be able to offer the ease of a ready-made beverage with Lake Life Seltzers,” Kamphuis said. “Both recipes are refreshing, crisp and balanced with just the right amount of fruit flavor.”

The boon for those watching their beer bellies: Lake Life Seltzer contains just 80 calories and less than 1 gram of sugar. They’re a guilt-free alcoholic alternative and gluten free to boot.

Carefully crafted near the shores of Lake Michigan by New Holland Spirits in Holland, Lake Life reflects a connection between spirit and season.

“Whether you are relaxed in an adirondack chair, dipping your toes in the water or doing cannonball off the raft, these are the moments that we look forward to all year,” Dickerson said.

This summer, pair these moments with Lake Life and let’s coast.

About New Holland Spirits

In early 2002, New Holland Brewing Co-Founder & President, Brett VanderKamp visited the Caribbean with the intention of enjoying sun, sand and waves. Instead, he found world-class rum, and a lifelong obsession with fine craft spirits was born. He returned to Holland, MI with a mission; to create spirits that live up to his artful way of life and to share them with the world. For more information, visit their website or follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.