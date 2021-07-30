New from Bale Breaker Brewing: YOXI Craft Hard Seltzer

Yakima Valley Brewery is launching a new line of craft hard seltzer: YOXI will hit shelves this August, with Lime Agave Ranch Water as the first SKU.

Yakima, Wash. – Bale Breaker Brewing Company, a family-owned brewery located in the beautiful Yakima Valley, is excited to announce the launch of YOXI Craft Hard Seltzer. Releasing on August 27th, the first flavor of their craft hard seltzer line will be Lime Agave Ranch Water, a take on West Texas’ favorite cocktail made with real ingredients for flavorful, easy drinking.

The folks over at Bale Breaker are no strangers to taking their time to come out with a new product– their first year-round hazy IPA, Hazy L IPA, came out after a solid year of R&D, and they’ve just released their first canned kettle sour after three years of recipe experimentation. YOXI’s origin was no different – the team has been working on the base recipe for two years, and experimenting with different flavors for over a year until settling on this first Ranch Water flavor. Regulars at their Yakima Valley taproom won’t be surprised about this release- a variety of seltzer flavors have been available on tap since the brewery reopened earlier this spring.

“After making the decision to keep our distribution footprint small, we knew we’d need to explore the beyond beer category,” says Bale Breaker co-owner and sales manager Kevin Quinn. “We started testing seltzers two years ago and landed on the Ranch Water flavor. It just makes sense for us to be making a Ranch Water on Loftus Ranches.” Ranch Water, a cocktail famous in West Texas made up of Topo Chico, tequila, and fresh lime juice, has had a recent boom in popularity. And who better to take a cocktail made to enjoy under the desert sun on the ranch and bring it to the PNW than Bale Breaker – a brewery located in the high desert of the Yakima Valley, on their family’s fourth generation hop farm.

Named after a portmanteau of the brewery’s hometown of Yakima and location in Moxee, YOXI (pronounced to rhyme with Moxee) is made with real ingredients, which is the only way Bale Breaker could imagine getting into this venture. Bale Breaker doesn’t just use real ingredients for their beers: they grow them. So while crafting a drink that’s delicious and flavorful was the priority, the ingredients couldn’t be overlooked. YOXI Agave Lime Ranch Water is made with real agave and real lime juice, for a seltzer that’s reminiscent of a cocktail.

“Learning how to make hard seltzer took us out of our comfort zone, but our team dove in headfirst and developed an exceptional product that is worthy of the Bale Breaker name,” says Bale Breaker co-owner and brewmaster Kevin Smith. YOXI is drinkable and refreshing, with a hint of complexity – the agave brings earthiness and a slightly boozy flavor that will make it stand out among so many other hard seltzers on the market.

YOXI Ranch Water will be released on Friday, August 27th , in Bale Breaker’s Yakima Valley Taproom. The brewery is staying true to the laid-back, easy-drinking hard seltzer vibe by throwing a backyard bash for the release, featuring food trucks, yard games, and fun for the whole family. Customers can get a pint on draft or grab a 12oz 6pk to go. YOXI will also be available on Bale Breaker’s online store for shipping in WA state – customers can pre-order a case online starting Friday, August 20. YOXI will be getting distribution in mid-July throughout Washington, Oregon, and Idaho – customers can find it at a store near them using Bale Breaker’s online beer finder.

Crafting fresh-off-the-farm brews from the middle of a hop field, Bale Breaker Brewing Company is a family-owned brewery located in the beautiful Yakima Valley. Backed by four generations of hop farming experience, Bale Breaker started in 2013, and has grown to become the third largest independent craft brewery in Washington. With a 30-barrel brewhouse and a 27,000 square foot facility, we craft six year-round canned beers, including the widely celebrated Topcutter IPA. We also have a 5-barrel pilot brewhouse, the Imagination Station, where we test and develop new recipes. We currently distribute statewide in Washington as well as in northern Idaho and most of Oregon.

For more information, visit www.balebreaker.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.