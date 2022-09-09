New England Brewing Company Partners with Beer Kulture and Craft Crew to Release Kold IPA

WOODBRIDGE Connecticut & ST. PETERSBURG Florida – Over the weekend, the New England Brewing Company (NEBCO) debuted Kold IPA, a limited release beer in its taproom created in conjunction with two organizations working to increase diversity and inclusion in the beer industry, Beer Kulture and Craft Crew.

Jamal Robinson, Director of Sales and Marketing for NEBCO started the Connecticut Brewers Guild African American Brewing Scholarship and NEBCO African American Brewers Scholarship at Sacred Heart University in 2020 with the goal of enriching the craft culture by providing more opportunities for people of color in the beer industry.

“The scholarship helps to provide a pathway for new people from different backgrounds to acquire the knowledge, training, and skill set to enter and excel in the field” explained Robinson.

Beer Kulture, the nonprofit focused on increasing diversity and inclusion within the beer industry, joined the initiative to create Kold IPA.

“Participating in initiatives like this is a no brainer for us” explained Latiesha Cook, CEO, President and Co-founder, Beer Kulture. “We’re always looking for ways to support opportunities to help bring Black, African American, Hispanic, Native North American, Pacific Islander and other BIPOC into the industry and help lower the barrier to access”. Similarly, Craft Crew, the Connecticut based lifestyle group working to widen the demographic in craft beer and help communities throughout the state, was eager to join the collaboration as well.

Kold IPA is a straw gold clear IPA with the hop profile of a West Coast IPA.

“It has the punchy aromatics and high bitterness typical of a West Coast IPA, but the drier, crisp clean finish that comes with the cold IPA process,” explained Greg Radawich, Head Brewer, NEBCO.

The Kollaboration also includes New Haven native, DJ, and abstract graffiti artist Dooley- O, who created the artwork for the can label using his signature graffiti style.

Kold IPA is available only at the NEBCO taproom in 16oz can four-packs and on draft.

The team at New England Brewing Company started brewing beer with one guiding force: passion. That initial drive is still deeply rooted in each member of their team today, with core values centered around quality, integrity, staff, industry, and community.

Beer Kulture builds trust and strengthens communities by using craft beer to foster inclusion, equity and diversity. Together, we can change the world – one beer at a time.

