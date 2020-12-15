New Dual-Concept Brewery, New Motion x Embolden, Signs to Scout

Last week, dual-concept brewery New Motion x Embolden Miramar, located in San Diego California, signed with Scout Distribution after opening in late November. This whirlwind turn of events falls closely to the two-year anniversary of New Motion founders Kyle Pool and Andy Sist appearing as finalists in the Brewbound 2018 Pitch Slam Finals.

After recognizing that a brewery devoted exclusively to the hard functional beverages they were pioneering was not the best path forward, Pool and Sist approached long-time friend and advisor Cody Morris, former Director of Brewing Operations at Mission Brewing. The space, which now features a 4,000 bbl/year capacity, ample tasting room, and fully renovated 2,000 sq. ft. beer garden yearned for more- so Embolden Beer Company was born. At the inception, Morris immediately identified his head-brewer of choice to be Andrew Kelly, and the team was ready to take on a new horizon of craft beverages. With all the pieces in place, the concept is now producing forward-thinking hard functional beverages such as hard sparkling tea and barrel fermented hard seltzer, which are featured alongside updated craft beer classics that offer a new take on San Diego’s storied past.

After a two-month renovation of the taproom, garden, and brewhouse, New Motion x Embolden launched with a grand opening on November 21st 2020. The positive community reception to the products and environment did not go unnoticed. Shortly thereafter, the team began discussions with Scout to formalize a partnership for distribution.

At this time, New Motion Beverages and Embolden Beer Company are producing core products and special treats for the craft explorers in Southern California wherever delicious Scout brands are sold. The community can look forward to new releases regularly, so please follow all updates on Instagram @drinknewmotion @emboldenbeerco and @scout_dist.