New Brewstillery on Tap for the Midwest

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – With a background in science and a penchant for the cavalier and unusual, Alpha Brewing Company began brewing in downtown St. Louis in 2013. They expanded to their new location in the historic Tower Grove South neighborhood in 2018. A St. Louis staple, Alpha sells its sour and barrel-aged brews in more than 200 city-wide locations and ships nationally.

Their menu is diverse in ABVs and flavors – from a fruity sour to blonde ale, there is something for everyone. Using his background in science, owner and lead brewer, Derrick Langeneckert, is always up for trying new things. During the holidays, they release an annual Muscovy Imperial Stout; every year, for his wedding anniversary, he and his wife release a Belgian Style-Tripel Ale with a whiskey in collaboration with a local distillery; they brew and can their own seltzers and NA drinks; and they are constantly opening their brewery up for community events and supporting local artists.

Kids love the rootbeer, cream sodas and frequent patio table drops by Tassie, the brewery cat. In 2023, Alpha will continue to raise the bar for foodies and whiskey connoisseurs by opening their second location with a distillery focus.

“Every distillery needs a brewery,” says Langeneckert. “Distilleries start ’distiller’s beer,’ which is the liquid produced through fermentation that is then distilled into a spirit.”

The Brewstillery will feature the following:

A 2,300-square-foot tasting room

An additional 1,200-square-foot distilling space

A small kitchen that will serve up St. Louis–style pizza and snacks

Three brown spirits (whiskeys, ryes, or bourbons), and a new line of fruited vodkas, called Squoosch

For More Information:

https://www.alphabrewingcompany.com/