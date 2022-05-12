New Brewery, Winery and Restaurant Collective Launching in North County San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California – The last weekend of May will mark the arrival of a first-of-its-kind craft-beverage collective for San Diego County. Named for the collaborative spirit at its core, CoLab Public House is a concept combining brewing, winemaking and culinary components under one roof. Located in Vista, just off State Route 78, the two-story, indoor-outdoor space has been highly anticipated (most notably by local craft-beer enthusiasts) and will hold a three-day grand opening from Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12.

Coming in at 12,500 total square feet (4,500 square feet of which is tasting room space supplemented by an 800 square-foot patio), CoLab Public House is equipped with brewing equipment, fermentation tanks, cold-storage and space for barrel-aging, all of which are shared by a trio of brewery tenants that includes a longtime San Diego County operation, a brand-new brewing company and a standout beer interest from Orange County. The liquid assets of all three will be available in CoLab’s shared, grand scale tasting room, along with wines produced on-site and food from an in-house kitchen. The term “something for everyone” is often tossed about, but at CoLab it’s never been more applicable.

“When searching for a site to bring the CoLab concept to life, we knew from the getgo that San Diego County was where we wanted it. The county’s rich craft-beer culture and robust collection of top-notch breweries made it a no-brainer,” says the project’s developer Joe Deutsch. “There are many reasons we chose Vista, one of which is that it’s home to more breweries per capita than nearly any other city in the country. Beer is a source of civic pride here, inspiring locals and attracting out-of-towners. We want to add to this already dynamic area while presenting something entirely unique.”

CoLab Public House’s tenants include:

Barrel & Stave Brewing: This new brewing arm for a family of beer-centric SoCal bars is headed by Chris Banker, a well-known and highly decorated homebrewer hailing from North County.

Breakwater Brewing: CoLab will be a second brewing location within the county for this award-winning business, which has operated a coastal brewpub in Oceanside for the past 15 years.

Laguna Beach Beer Co.: Following success in Orange County, this seven-year-old interest will expand into San Diego County via the CoLab facility, where it will site its barrel-aging program.

Propaganda Wine Co.: Founded with a respect for tradition and a bent for taking oenophiles’ taste buds to unexpected places, this start-up will make its public debut in tandem with CoLab.

Baby’s Badass Burgers: This will be the first brick-and-mortar for this popular mobile food vendor with celebrity ties and Los Angeles roots.

Visitors to CoLab Public House will be able to order beverages from any of its beverage producers from a 100-foot contiguous bar that’s split into four sections, each of which is devoted to a different vendor and outfitted in their individual motifs. To keep service quick and efficient, food may be ordered from a separate window.

“Having quality beer, wine and food all in one place makes it easy to make a day of it at CoLab Public House and have a great time with family, friends or both,” says Deutsch. “Our two-level tasting room is both stylish and comfortable, while our outdoor patio is one of the largest around. We have room to accommodate and entertain hundreds of visitors at a time, and we look forward to doing exactly that.”

CoLab Public House is envisioned as a concept that is perfect for replication in other craft-centric cities. The launch of the inaugural location will take place from 3 to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 10, noon to 10p.m. on Saturday, June 11, and noonto 9p.m. on Sunday, June 12. CoLab Public House is located at 2129 Industrial Court, Vista, California 92081.

ABOUT COLAB PUBLIC HOUSE

For More Information:

http://www.colabpublichouse.com