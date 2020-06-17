New Blue Norther Hard Seltzer Launches in Austin Market

AUSTIN, Texas — Named for the fast-moving cold front that can blow through Texas (also called a Texas Norther), Austin entrepreneurs and father-son team, Austin T. and Austin M. Pittman launched Blue Norther, an original, new line of hard seltzers, brewed right here in Austin, Texas. Blue Norther is available in Greater Austin in two flavors: Wild Blackberry and Agave Lime. Products are available for purchase in a range of retail locations including H-E-B, Bread Basket, Royal Blue Grocery, and Wheatsville Food Co-Op, to name a few. In addition, the seltzers are available online from sites like GoPuff, offering delivery in under 30 minutes.

Blue Norther’s all-natural seltzers are made with real fruit juice and organic agave to create bold flavors inspired by Texas fruits. The concept was born after the two men wrapped up a hard day’s work at their family ranch in Harwood, Texas with a hard seltzer that, while thirst-quenching, fell flat in flavor. Realizing that no one was offering great taste and exceptional quality in the fast-growing hard seltzer market, the men decided to create their own. Blue Norther was born with a commitment to delivering bold, clean taste with natural ingredients and Texas heritage fruit juices.

“I’m so proud and excited to bring Blue Norther to the people of my home state, especially doing so alongside my oldest son. Our fantastic bold flavors are ready-made for the bold people who call Texas home,” said Austin T., CEO of Blue Norther.

Austin T. (father) was CEO of OptumCare, where he helped to build one of the largest integrated care delivery organizations in America. He brings this experience, plus more than 25 years of executive leadership in the healthcare industry, to Blue Norther. Austin M. has experience in healthcare consulting, cloud software, tech sales, and marine biology. He has played a crucial role in defining Blue Norther’s brand, product development, funding, operations, marketing and hiring. The company is owned and operated by the Pittmans along with a small group of investors, Blue Partners.

Brewed in Austin, the seltzer is gluten-free, made with all-natural ingredients, real fruit juice and organic agave. The original blend of Texas flavors with quality ingredients makes Blue Norther the ideal drink for this summer and well beyond. The brand will soon launch additional flavors and expand distribution throughout Texas.

“The response so far has been incredible, both to the drink and to our team – this community has been so supportive during a tough time for new businesses,” said Austin M., CMO, “I think we’ve got exactly the right product for the right place, at the right time, to create something truly special.”

About Blue Norther

Founded in 2019 as Austin’s own brand of hard seltzer, Blue Norther was developed by a native Texan, father-son team to deliver a superior tasting beverage made with high-quality ingredients loyal to Texas’ heritage. Named for the fast-moving cold front also called a Texas Norther, this all-natural seltzer is made with real fruit juice and organic agave to create bold flavors inspired by Texas fruits. Gluten-free, well-balanced and refreshing, Blue Norther is available at retailers throughout Austin including HEB, Bread Basket, Royal Blue Grocery, and Wheatsville Co-Op, to name a few. They’ll soon be available for online orders through GoPuff and other delivery services. The company plans to expand into other Texas metro markets and eventually nationwide. Blue Norther is an independent brewer owned and operated by Austin T. and Austin M. Pittman. For more information, including where to buy, visit https://drinkbluenorther.com. Follow Blue Norther on Facebook and Instagram.