New Belgium Releases The Purist Clean Lager with 95 Calories, 3g Carbs

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Clean eaters and beer lovers alike can rejoice in the creation of a whole new category of beer – the clean lager. New Belgium Brewing announces its launch of The Purist Clean Lager, a USDA Certified Organic beer with obsessively-sourced organic ingredients, a clean, refreshing taste, and only 95 calories and 3g of carbs. The first-of-its-kind clean beer is out nationwide today.

The Purist is a labor of love that brings together New Belgium’s innovation leadership with its endless drive to prove business can be a force for good. Sustainability has been a core value for the brewery since day one and New Belgium’s experience in brewing organic beers can be traced back to the 1990s. Brewing any organic beer is a challenge – brewing The Purist demands perfection. It’s a style that leaves nowhere to hide any flaws. New Belgium’s brewing team is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what beer can be, and The Purist is the latest example.

“This is probably the most technically challenging beer I have ever brewed,” said Cody Reif, Research and Development Brewer at New Belgium. “Sourcing organic ingredients to brew a flavorful beer proved to be just short of impossible, but that was only half the battle. Getting the brewing process right was the other half, and I honestly believe we are the only craft brewery in the country that can deliver a beer like this.”

The Purist’s clean and refreshing taste is a result of pristine, first-use mountain water, organic Oregon barley from the oldest maltster in the Western United States – Great Western Malting – and organic hops grown on a single farm in Oregon’s Willamette Valley. By honoring the ingredients at every stage of the rigorous process, The Purist is in a new class of its own.

Availability: Nationwide mid-March 2020 in 6 packs

Nationwide mid-March 2020 in 6 packs Suggested Retail Price: $8.99-9.99

$8.99-9.99 Calories: 95; Carbs: 3g; ABV: 3.8%

95; Carbs: 3g; ABV: 3.8% Tasting Notes: clean & refreshing with lightly sweet notes of green apple.

For more information on The Purist Clean Lager, visit www.thepuristbeer.com. To find The Purist Clean Lager or any of New Belgium’s other offerings, visit the beer finder or download New Belgium’s Beer Mode app.

About New Belgium Brewing

New Belgium Brewing is recognized as a leader in sustainability and social responsibility. Founded in 1991 in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company expanded to Asheville, North Carolina in 2016 and Denver, Colorado in 2018 and is now the 4th?largest craft brewery in the U.S. Dedicated to proving that business can be a force for good, New Belgium is a Certified B Corp and was the first brewery to join 1% for the Planet. The brewery has donated over $26?million to charitable causes since 1991. New Belgium is famous for its flagship beer, Fat Tire Amber Ale, along with year-round favorites like Voodoo Ranger IPA, Mural Agua Fresca Cerveza, and La Folie Sour Brown Ale; as well as an award-winning wood-aged sour program and innovative limited release beers. To learn more about the full product lineup and New Belgium’s Human Powered Business model, visit NewBelgium.com