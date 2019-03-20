New Belgium Brewing Redesigns Fat Tire Packaging

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — New Belgium Brewing is pleased to unveil Fat Tire Amber Ale’s 2019 label refresh hitting shelves throughout the month of March. The new bottle and can designs feature a bold blue-on-red graphic look that celebrates many of the original label’s classic elements. Evoking the 100 percent employee-owned brewery’s Colorado roots, the phrases “independent” and “employee-owned” are called out within a stylized medallion of the brand’s famed red cruiser bike. The phrase “Est. Colorado, U.S.A. 1991” reminds beer drinkers of New Belgium’s mountain origins and the lettering on the Fat Tire mark evokes the original label font. Fat Tire Amber Ale’s sister brand Fat Tire Belgian White is receiving a similar label treatment.

“We’re excited about Fat Tire’s new look,” said New Belgium’s director of brands, Kyle Bradshaw. “It’s a great blend of contemporary and classic design elements that we believe our loyal drinkers will appreciate, and it gives us a platform to introduce our brand to a new generation of beer loving, outdoor enthusiasts.”

Fat Tire Amber Ale first appeared as an award-winning Colorado homebrew named in honor of a bicycling trip through Belgium. The beautiful balance of hop to malt created an immediate sensation with climbers, cyclists, outdoor adventurers and itinerate “dirtbags” traveling throughout the west. Stories of beer drinkers “bootlegging” the beer across state lines are legion, and Fat Tire has been an integral part of the American beer scene ever since.

In addition to the new look, bottled Fat Tire is now receiving the same live yeast dosing as the original homebrew version. Adding live yeast to the bottle will greatly extend Fat Tire’s freshness, ensuring that beer drinkers from coast to coast experience the beer at peak flavor. Fat Tire tastes even better knowing that 1 percent of all sales benefits 1% for the Planet, a global network of businesses, non-profits and individuals focused on giving back to the environment.

The new label designs will be hitting shelves throughout March as inventory sells through.

About New Belgium Brewing

New Belgium Brewing, makers of Fat Tire Amber Ale and a host of Belgian-inspired beers, is recognized as one of Outside Magazine’s Best Places to Work, one of the Wall Street Journal’s Best Small Businesses and tops Bicycling Magazine’s Best Companies for Cyclists. The 100 percent employee-owned brewery is a Platinum-level Bicycle Friendly Business as designated by the League of American Bicyclists, one of World Blu’s most democratic U.S. businesses and a Certified B Corp. In addition to Fat Tire Amber Ale, New Belgium brews fourteen year-round beers: Citradelic Tangerine IPA, Fat Tire Belgian White, The Hemperor HPA, Voodoo Ranger IPA, Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA, Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA, Sour Saison, Honey Orange Tripel, Dayblazer Easygoing Ale, 1554 Enlightened Dark Ale, Bohemian Pilsner, Abbey Belgian Style Ale, Trippel and a gluten-reduced beer, Glutiny Pale Ale. To learn more, visit NewBelgium.com and follow the brewery on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.