New Belgium Brewing Partners with BeerBoard

SYRACUSE, NY – BeerBoard, the leader in real-time data, insights and consumer engagement for the hospitality industry, announced today that New Belgium Brewing has signed on as the company’s newest brewing partner. The move adds another of American’s leading brewers to BeerBoard’s vast client list.

“Everyone at BeerBoard is excited and proud to welcome New Belgium Brewing as a brewery partner,” said John Boyle, BeerBoard’s Director of Data Insights. “For almost 30 years, New Belgium has been crafting brands which resonate with beer drinkers everywhere. This partnership shows a true vision for the potential of utilizing real-time data and insights to drive brand growth. We look forward to partnering with the New Belgium team and helping to grow their presence and revenue in the on premise.”

New Belgium features industry-leading brands, including the Fat Tire Family of Amber Ale and Belgian White, the Voodoo Ranger IPA series and its Belgian Collection. Driven by BeerBoard’s SmartBar platform, New Belgium Brewing will now have access to proprietary, real-time data and analytics for on-premise retailers. SmartBar provides brewers real-time visibility on product movement from every brand on tap. Its reporting tools arm brewers with actionable insights, on-demand tap/share distribution, brewery snapshots and market trends and rank. It is utilized by brewery staff from senior management to field sales people.

“As the unique dynamics that prevail in the world of On Premise beer sales multiply and intensify, New Belgium recognizes the need for real-time insights that will help us execute on commitments and develop broader go-to-market strategies,” said Ryan Van Fleet, Director of Insights & Planning for New Belgium Brewing. “BeerBoard comes to the market with truly unique capabilities to allow us to do just that. Their value proposition and track record of yielding rapid ROI has us looking forward to making BeerBoard a critical part of our approach to the On Premise.”

Tracking over $1 billion in on-premise draft beer sales annually, BeerBoard’s real-time brand insights are generated from every BeerBoard-metered draft line across national casual dining concepts and major regional and independent bars. Its retail client list includes industry leaders Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters, Twin Peaks, Applebee’s, Mellow Mushroom and BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse.

In addition to New Belgium, BeerBoard partners with major brewers including Lagunitas, Heineken, Diageo, Stone, Pabst, Founders, Labatt USA, Genesee, Pyramid and Magic Hat.

BeerBoard is headquartered in Syracuse, NY, and has offices in New York City, Denver, Minneapolis and Atlanta.

