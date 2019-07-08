New Belgium Brewing, North Carolina State University Release Old Tuffy Superior Lager

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Craft brewer New Belgium Brewing and North Carolina State University are teaming up for a collaborative beer paying homage to NC State, Old Tuffy Premium Lager. Old Tuffy will be strutting into restaurants, grocery, convenience and beer stores throughout North Carolina come early August. Featured in 12 and 19.2 oz. cans along with draft, this easy drinking beer is a light-bodied, all-malt lager that is a perfect game day companion for alumni and fans.

New Belgium will pay the university a royalty from the sale of Old Tuffy Premium Lager plus provide annual fiscal support for student success initiatives, research projects, and further development of its Fermentation Science Program. New Belgium will also partner with the University to develop a student-focused ‘Responsible Consumption of Alcohol’ program.

“At New Belgium, we pride ourselves on proving that business can be a force for good,” said New Belgium CEO Steve Fechheimer. “Supporting the education of innovative and creative minds in North Carolina embodies that spirit and further shows our commitment to the State. We couldn’t be more excited to be working with the entire North Carolina State community.”

In an effort to grow its national presence and minimize its sustainable footprint, New Belgium expanded to Asheville in 2015. Hiring over 100 North Carolinians at its LEED certified brewery, the company is committed to be a part of growing community through events, volunteer work and hosting local organizations.

“We are excited to launch this collaboration with New Belgium Brewing and pleased to partner with an industry leader that is dedicated to supporting NC State’s academic excellence and that also shares our values of innovation, a commitment to sustainability and the importance of community service,” said Chancellor Randy Woodson. “Among other benefits, the partnership will provide internships, fund ongoing student success initiatives, and help develop an academic program aimed at providing future leaders for North Carolina’s robust craft beer industry.”

