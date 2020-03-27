New Belgium Brewing Donates Up to $100,000 to Establish Bar & Restaurant Relief Fund

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – As the heartbreaking effects of COVID-19 impact local economies, New Belgium Brewing announced today the New Belgium Brewing Bar & Restaurant Relief Fund to support laid off and furloughed workers in the food and beverage communities in both of its hometown markets. The company will launch the fund with an initial donation of $50,000 and a commitment to match donations up to an additional $50,000. New Belgium will solicit tax deductible donations from individuals, private foundations and companies to add support to the fund. The funds will help support the many individuals and families in the food and beverage industry that need financial assistance right now.

As a Certified B Corp, New Belgium Brewing has a strong commitment to supporting the community, especially in times of need. Their goal is to move resources quickly to help those in need of financial assistance. Individual grants in the amount of $350 will be distributed to help as many qualified applicants as possible.

“New Belgium is dedicated to helping our communities and there is no better time to support them than right now,” said Steve Fechheimer, CEO of New Belgium Brewing. “This grant program ties directly into one of New Belgium’s key core values, proving that business can be a force for good. We hope the program raises awareness and encourages others to donate as well. Meanwhile, our hearts are with our communities as we all weather this global crisis.”

Qualified applicants include those laid off or furloughed from their job at a restaurant, bar, nightclub, music hall, or stadium while working in Fort Collins, Colorado or Asheville, North Carolina. Applications will be accepted through midnight on April 5, 2020. The future of the fund will be determined as the reality of this crisis continues to evolve. As community members have varying levels of financial need, applicants are encouraged to apply only if they are in true need and lack other options for financial support.

APPLICATION CRITERIA:

The applicant was employed in a restaurant, bar, nightclub, music hall or stadium in Fort Collins, CO or Asheville, NC.

The applicant worked at least 20 hours per week for the past month

The applicant has been laid off or furloughed due to the COVID-19 economic crisis and is no longer employed by that employer or another employer

The applicant did not receive severance to cover lost income

Additional Documentation as requested

Through the New Belgium Brewing Bar & Restaurant Relief Fund, New Belgium strives to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals throughout their local food and beverage communities and provides a channel for others to make an impact, as well.

To learn more about the grant application or to donate:

Visit the website: newbelgium.com/gives

Or, text “NBBGives” to 44321

About New Belgium Brewing

New Belgium Brewing is recognized as a leader in sustainability and social responsibility. Founded in 1991 in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company expanded to Asheville, North Carolina in 2016 and Denver, Colorado in 2018 and is now the 4th largest craft brewery in the U.S. Dedicated to proving that business can be a force for good, New Belgium is a Certified B Corp and was the first brewery to join 1% for the Planet. The brewery has donated over $26 million to charitable causes since 1991. New Belgium is famous for its flagship beer, Fat Tire Amber Ale, along with year-round favorites like Voodoo Ranger IPA, Mural Agua Fresca Cerveza, and La Folie Sour Brown Ale; as well as an award-winning wood-aged sour program and innovative limited release beers. To learn more about the full product lineup and New Belgium’s Human Powered Business model, visit NewBelgium.com.

About the New Belgium Coworker Assistance Fund

New Belgium is no stranger to responding to disasters. In 2012, the High Park Fire and the floods that followed in Larimer County in 2013 impacted several employees of the brewery-14 of whom had to be evacuated and two of whom lost their homes. From these tragedies, New Belgium found opportunity and created a 501(c)3 non-profit where co-workers can donate part of their paycheck to an internal fund that is designed to take care of one another in times of need. The New Belgium Coworker Assistance Fund is a 501(c)3, charitable organization and all contributions are tax-deductible. The New Belgium Coworker Assistance Fund is not a part of the New Belgium Brewing Company. It is a separate, non-profit organization.