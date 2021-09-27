Neshaminy Creek Brewing Opens New Taproom in Dublin, PA

CROYDON, PA – Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company is excited to announce the grand opening of a new taproom, located in the heart of Dublin, PA. This will be the third taproom location for the award-winning brewery.

Their new location will be a part of what is called, The Station, located at 139 N. Main Street, Dublin, PA. The Station is an offshoot of The Shops at The Square, which is all part of a larger Dublin Town revitalization project – the Dublin Town Center. This project is a fresh and modern take on a “Town Square,” featuring retail shops, dining, and a variety of other vendors. The Square also hosts live music and events on the weekends, and is part of an ever expanding retail and entertainment landscape in Upper Bucks County.

The new taproom from Neshaminy Creek will sit inside of the old Dublin Service Gas Station, and will feature 12 rotating beers on tap, as well as takeout beer and merchandise available for purchase. There will be other vendors situated alongside Neshaminy Creek inside of The Station, such as Itri Wood Fired Pizza, Juicy’s Burritos, and Nina’s Waffles and Ice Cream. Indoor and seasonable outdoor seating will be available for guests, as they are able to explore the shops, and sample the food and beverages offered at this new and exciting destination.

“The opening of this new taproom has been a long time coming and is personally exciting for me as someone who grew up five minutes away from Dublin,” says Jenna Ball, CEO and Co-Owner of Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. “As Bucks County’s first production brewery, we’re always looking for new opportunities to connect with the community and this will be a great venue for that. It’s been a really rewarding partnership with the team behind The Station and we can’t wait to get the doors open and have those taps flowing!”

The grand opening is set for 12pm on Friday, October 1st, 2021. Neshaminy Creek would like to welcome everyone to come by for a beer to celebrate! Keep an eye out for more details on the brewery’s social media pages.

About Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company is an award-winning craft brewery and taproom located just north of Philadelphia in Croydon, PA. They use their DIY ethic to make great tasting beer that challenges both their drinkers’ expectations and their brewers’ skills. Founded in 2010, Neshaminy Creek has grown exponentially over the years and expanded distribution across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and New York. In Summer 2020, Neshaminy Creek opened another location inside the Ferry Market located in New Hope, PA where guests can purchase onsite pints and beer to-go. Soon, Neshaminy Creek will have a third location inside The Station in Dublin, PA.

For More Information:

https://neshaminycreekbrewing.com/