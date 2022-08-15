Neshaminy Creek Brewing Falls into Pumpkin Season with Two Seasonal Brews

CROYDON, Pennsylvania – Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company (Neshaminy Creek) isn’t leaving their fans with only one Pumpkin beer this year. The brewery announces the return of fan-favorite Punkless Dunkel and Young Pumpkinstein. Punkless Dunkel is a Dark Wheat Ale with Pumpkin and Spices.

Starting with an imperial version of a retired brew, Dunks Ferry Dunkelweizen, as the base, pumpkin puree along with more than a dash of all the classic pumpkin pie spices is added right into the kettle. Dark brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice all pair perfectly with the banana esters and spicy clove notes imparted by the yeast during its vigorous fermentation. The rich malty body, somewhat sweet character, and warm finish make Punkless Dunkel the go-to brew as Autumn comes into view. This fall staple sits at an ABV of 8.8%.

Neshaminy Creek Brewing is debuting Young Pumpkinstein, a medium-bodied Märzen-Style Lager with a toasty malt character brewed with allspice, candied ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg. The beer recalls freshly baked bread and ginger snaps – a fall favorite around the brewery. The bright pumpkin spices and classic German hops, Herkules and Hallertauer, compliment the Young Pumpkinstein’s dry finish and 5.2% ABV.

Both pumpkin brews will be available on tap and in cans at all three Neshaminy Creek Taprooms this August. Punkless Dunkel will be released on August 12 and Young Pumpkinstein will be available on August 26. Both beers will be distributed throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland.

“Pumpkin beers have become a standard now for every brewery so we decided to put the Creek’s spin on traditional pumpkin, and thought why not make ours unique and exciting?” says Head Brewer, Jason Ranck. “I could finish a whole sleeve of ginger snaps in one sitting so I’m not mad about making a beer that tastes like them.”

About Neshaminy Creek Brewery

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company is an award-winning craft brewery and taproom located just north of Philadelphia in Croydon, PA. We try to spend as much time making and enjoying incredibly good beer and as little time as possible making up rules about beer! Founded in 2010, Neshaminy Creek has grown exponentially over the years and expanded distribution across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. In Summer 2020, Neshaminy Creek opened another location inside the Ferry Market located in New Hope, PA where guests can purchase onsite pints and beer to-go. Neshaminy Creek opened their third location inside The Station in Dublin, PA in October 2021. We rely on our DIY ethos to make craft beer for defiant misfits like us! Our goal is to make every moment someone spends with us as enjoyable as humanly possible. That’s what beer is for.

For More Information:

https://neshaminycreekbrewing.com