Neshaminy Creek Announces 2021 Beer Lineup

CROYDON, Pa. — Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company is excited to unveil its 2021 beer lineup! The new year will bring a slew of new brews, more unique variety pack exclusives, and returning fan favorites.

After making its distribution debut last year, The Shape of Haze Series will expand in scope and size, with two returning variants and two brand new twists. Also, the quarterly Seasonal Releases in 12oz cans will be joined by bi-monthly launches from the Floodwater Series in 16oz cans.

Along with changes to their beer lineup, Neshaminy Creek will be working with a number of new local artists to give some of their cans a fresh look. This evolution of the brand will maintain the DIY-spirit of the brewery that’s been rooted in creativity since its early days.

While the ongoing can shortage may affect the availability of certain brands, this schedule includes everything Neshaminy Creek currently has planned for distribution. As always, unannounced surprises and brewery-exclusive releases can be expected throughout the year. Neshaminy Creek has recently launched a new website where more information can be found (neshaminycreekbrewing.com).

NESHAMINY CREEK BREWING CO. 2021 BEER LINEUP

YEAR-ROUND CREEK CORE:

The Shape of Hops to Come Imperial IPA

County Line IPA

J.A.W.N. Pale Ale

THE SHAPE OF HAZE SERIES:

Pineapple Shape of Haze to Come (January)

Tropical Shape of Haze to Come (April)

Acai Berry Shape of Haze to Come (July)

Citrus Shape of Haze to Come (October)

SEASONAL RELEASES:

After The Party – Irish-Style Dry Stout with Coffee (January)

Beach Fuzz – Belgian-Style Wheat Ale with Peach (April)

Summer Dollars – German-Style Sour Ale with Blood Orange and Sea Salt (June)

Quilts of Fury – American Porter (November)

FLOODWATER SERIES:

Want You Bad – Stout with Chocolate and Cherry (January)

Rapskullion – New England Style IPA (March)

Philly Pucker – Dry-Hopped Sour Ale (May)

Punkless Dunkel – Wheat Ale with Pumpkin (July)

Strange Rituals – Red IPA (September)

Damn Ye! – Dry-Hopped Imperial Pale Ale (November)

LIMITED RELEASES:

Variety Packs (Quarterly)

Churchville Lager (Q1 and Q4)

Wayward Wheat (Q2 and Q3)

9th Anniversary Beer – TBD (June)

Creekfestbier Lager – Traditional Märzen-Style Lager (July)

###

About Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company is an award-winning craft brewery and taproom located just north of Philadelphia in Croydon, PA where they use their DIY ethic to make great tasting beer that challenges both their drinkers and brewers. Founded in 2010, Neshaminy Creek has grown exponentially over the years and expanded distribution across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and New York. In Summer 2020, Neshaminy Creek opened another location inside the Ferry Market located in New Hope, PA where guests can purchase onsite pints and beer to-go. For more information, visit www.neshaminycreekbrewing.com, like us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/neshaminycreekbrewing), follow us on Twitter (@ncbcbeer), and Instagram (@neshaminycreekbrewingco).

For More Information:

https://www.neshaminycreekbrewing.com/