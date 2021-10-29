NDN Brands’ Jai Ho Beer Launches With a Eco-Friendly Focus

That’s right, drink a beer that’s 100% organic and healthier for the environment. In the spirit of leading the change toward more sustainable practices, NDN Brands introduces its newest eco-friendly beverage, Jai Ho Beer.

This palette-pleaser brew is a pioneer when it comes to offsetting its carbon footprint. Using the power of the sun and magic of the earth, Jai Ho beer is 49 days slow-brewed in a Certified Carbon Neutral Brewery. Pairing 100% solar energy with organic barley, hops, and pristine water from Scandinavian springs, this beer has been carefully crafted into the Midday Lager and Midnight India Pale Ale.

The Founder of NDN Brands says, “We are dedicated to providing a quality, eco-friendly beer, while minimizing our impact on the environment.”

The name “Jai Ho” is used as a universal “Cheers” to connect the global citizens and explorers of the world. Join the Jai Ho movement and celebrate a better future – a portion of the beer proceeds go to climate action projects around the globe through our partnership with Ecologi.

JAI HO MIDDAY is a fresh and crisp lager, crafted to quench any type of taste buds. With a blend of earthy, sweet and citrus flavors, this easy-drinker provides maximum refreshment during every life adventure.

4.6% ABV, 49 Days Slow Brewed, Certified Organic, IBU 15

JAI HO MIDNIGHT is an India Pale Ale that features exotic and tangy flavors with a smooth and citrus finish. Its bold, hoppy bite is the perfect balance between light and refreshing.

4.8% ABV, 49 Days Slow Brewed, Certified Organic, IBU 15

Clink your glasses while saying “Jai Ho” and join the eco-beer revolution!

Thirsty for more? The Jai Ho beer brand is now offering FREE SHIPPING with every purchase.

For More Information:

https://www.jaihobeer.com/