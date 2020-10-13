NBWA Presents Life Service Award to Beer Distribution Workforce

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – This week during its 83rd Annual Convention and Product Showcase, the National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) presented its Life Service Award to the 142,000 hardworking people who make up America’s beer distribution industry. The Life Service Award is NBWA’s highest honor given to beer distributors who have dedicated a lifetime of service to the industry, their community and fellow distributors.

“This year our industry has been tested like never before,” said Michael Schilleci,former NBWA Chairman and Supreme Beverage Company President, when presenting the award. “We not only accepted the challenge; we rose to the occasion. Today, we honor the special people working behind the scenes who have made it possible for us to keep moving even during the toughest times.”

Beer distribution employees were recognized and thanked for their hard work and perseverance in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. At a time when most of the world was shut down, these employees went to work and kept trucks on the road and shelves stocked. Beer distributors also delivered food and water to local food banks; repurposed expired beer to make hand sanitizer; and, distributed medical supplies and personal protective equipment to frontline workers.

“In an extremely challenging environment, America’s beer distributors displayed resilience and commitment to their communities,” said Craig Purser, NBWA President and CEO. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, America has been reminded of the strength and dedication of the hardworking people in the beer distribution industry. We are proud to honor beer distribution employees’ steadfast commitment to their co-workers, neighbors and communities.”

Clickhere to view a video recognizing the contributions of America’s 142,000 beer distribution employees.

