National Harbor, OtherSide Beverage and Aslin Brewing Launch Beer to Benefit Restaurant Workers

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. —In recognition of the crippling impact the pandemic has had on the restaurant industry, National Harbor, OtherSide Beverage and Aslin Brewing collaborated to create a new brew with National Harbor Restaurant workers in mind. Rising Tides Raise All will not only help to increase traffic and sales at National Harbor but OtherSide Beverage and National Harbor will donate a portion of the proceeds from Rising Tides Raise All directly back to participating restaurant’s staff.

Rising Tides Raise All will officially launch on Feb. 12 and will be available exclusively at many of the restaurants at National Harbor including Bond 45, Fiorellas, Redstone American Grill, Public House, Brother Jimmy’s and The Irish Whisper. It will also be available at The Capital Wheel. Rising Tides Raise All will be available on draft and in cans. Individual purchase at participating restaurants will include a free sticker or coaster (while supplies last) and those purchasing a can 4-pack will receive a National Harbor pint glass (while supplies last.)

As National Harbor wraps up a successful Fooduary campaign, and heading into Valentine’s Day and President’s Day weekend, the beer is being offered for the many regional beer fans and is exclusively available at National Harbor.

“With the beginning of Cherry Blossom season and people’s desire to get outdoors and enjoy some patio dining, this is the ideal time to release a new spring themed beer at National Harbor while giving back to the local community” said Jackie Saunders, AVP marketing, National Harbor. “Rising tides truly do raise all and allowing our guests to help give back while enjoying an awesome new beer, we hope this brings more people to come try it.”

“OtherSide Beverage is pleased to collaborate with National Harbor and Aslin Brewing in both bringing this beer to the Harbor, and also contributing to the local community by donating our proceeds,” said Matthew Flisher, founder of OtherSide Beverage.

The juicy IPA will be available and contribute donations through March 14. Its style has been described as a 5.5% juicy bomb. It’s a hazy spa brewed with chinook, Citra and mosaic. It’s dank and easy drinking, perfect for any weather.

For more information visitwww.nationalharbor.com/risingtides.

