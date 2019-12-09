Narragansett Beer Brings Back Holiday Ale

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Holiday Ale, Narragansett Beer’s signature winter brew is back for the holiday season! The smallest batch produced since 2005, the Holiday Ale is a limited time special and the perfect stocking stuffer!

Known for its festive green and red cans inspired by the holidays, ‘Gansett’s Holiday Ale is perfect for sipping at any holiday party or family festivity. Not to mention, notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, clover and orange peel make it the perfect toast to the season.

Beer info: