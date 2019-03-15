Narragansett Beer Adds Distribution in Georgia

PAWTUCKET, R.I. – Iconic New England brewer Narragansett Beer is bringing a taste of Rhode Island to Atlanta, Savannah and Athens, Georgia. Continuing its rollout in its final Eastern seaboard state, Narragansett now offers its award-winning Lager as well their limited-edition Sessionables and delicious Mash-Ups at on- and off-premise locations across these key Georgia cities.

After experiencing successful growth in New Jersey, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. and mid-Atlantic market, Narragansett is excited to further expand and meet increasing demand from local fans! Narragansett is partnering with Atlanta Beverage in ATL, Southern Eagle in Savannah, Leon Farmer in Athens, and La Grange, Eagle Rock, AB Beverage, Albany, B&B and Bibb in all additional Georgia markets. Its expansion has become widely available, including at Total Wine, Lucky’s, Whole Foods, Green’s and Kroger, among several other hot spots across the state.

Recently named one of the top 50 craft breweries in 2018 by the Brewers Association, Narragansett Beer offers a collection of premium beers crafted with Rhode Island pride and heritage. Narragansett’s flagship Lager is supported by Light Lager, Fresh Catch, seasonal releases and mash-ups with beloved regional brands, such as Del’s Lemonade and Autocrat Coffee. In addition to Georgia, Narragansett is distributed in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee and Oregon.

About Narragansett Beer

Narragansett Beer…Brewed since 1890. ‘Gansett is a straightforward, quality beer that has been a New England tradition for generations, producing a classic family of award-winning American lagers & ales. Today, ‘Gansett is produced at top-rated breweries in Rochester, N.Y., and Westport, Mass. and is one of America’s top 50 regional brewers and the fastest-growing in the Northeast. Narragansett is available for purchase in local restaurants, bars, and liquor stores throughout New England, New York, New Jersey, Western and Eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, North Carolina, Florida, Portland, Ore. and Nashville and Chattanooga, Tenn.