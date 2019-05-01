My Yard Live Announces New Head Brewer

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – My Yard Live (MYL) has announced the hiring of new head brewer Benjamin “Shaggy” Blaney. Blaney joined the team in April and will lead beer program at MYL, including recipe development and the day-to-day leadership of the brewing operations.

Blaney most recently worked as the director of brewing at Mason Ale Works where he commissioned a new production facility, ran two breweries, operated R&D, crafted new recipes, launched a sour and clean barrel program and operated both a bottling and canning line. He also spent five years with Lost Abbey/Port Brewing/The Hop Concept Brewing Co.

“I’m stoked to join the MYL team not only for the opportunity to make killer beers, but also to be a part of a cool new, family-friendly concept. As a father of two, I love the idea of creating a space that caters to both kids and adults,” said Blaney. “Not to mention the live music aspect! I am super excited to have a live music venue in my own hometown.”

Slated to open in mid-Summer 2019, My Yard Live will focus on building stronger local communities the entire family can enjoy.

“In our quest to find a great brewer, we were lucky enough to not only find someone with enormous talent and brewing knowledge, but also someone who blends seamlessly into the My Yard Live family – something that is extremely important to this concept,” said Mark McLarry, co-founder and CEO of My Yard Live.

Blaney will be working with MYL founding partner Freddy Bensch. Bensch is the owner and founder of Atlanta-based SweetWater Brewing, named the 25th largest brewery in the country in 2018.

About My Yard Live

My Yard Live (MYL) is the new North County brewery, restaurant and entertainment venue responsible for building, creating and curating a sustainable, family-friendly refuge with activities, live entertainment, novel family-style food concepts and innovative libations. MYL focuses on building stronger local communities with this unique space the entire family can enjoy. My Yard Live features an impressive indoor and outdoor space that boasts a variety of activities for both kids and kids at heart. The interior includes a 220-person dining room, a space for entertainment, arcade games, air hockey, ping-pong and more. An island-style bar runs from the interior to the adult patio. The outdoor space features two distinct areas, including one that caters to customers with children and includes playground elements, climbing structures and picnic tables. The second patio is geared toward adults with stand-up shuffleboard, bocce ball, fire pits, and a space for live entertainment performances. My Yard Live is located at 288 Rancheros Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069 and website is: myyardlive.com.