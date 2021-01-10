Mule 2.0 Announces Launch Of 4 New Canned Cocktails

MINNEAPOLIS — Mule 2.0 led the resurgence of RTD spirits-based canned cocktails when it launched their Moscow Mule in 2015, and it continues to lead in the RTD category. Now, Mule 2.0 is excited to announce the launch of 4 new cocktails made with real spirits and 5% abv.

Mule 2.0 is excited to announce the launch of 4 new cocktails made with real spirits and 5% abv.Joining the lineup is a London Mule appealing to the Gin drinker, Mexican Mule appealing to the Tequila drinker, Caribe’ Mule appealing to the rum drinker and Old Fashioned Mule appealing to the Bourbon/Whiskey drinker. The Moscow Mule, made with 8% abv, is one of the best tasting in the market and these new entries live up to the quality standard set by the original.

Lisa Marlow, CEO and Founder of Mule 2.0, is a geologist by profession who became obsessed with Moscow Mules, but frustrated at the inconsistency of preparation. She created Mule 2.0 Moscow Mule so people could enjoy the consistent flavor of the authentic Moscow Mule every time. Lisa is excited to bring these new flavors to Mule 2.0’s loyal fans, saying, “Our fans think we nailed the flavor of the original Moscow Mule, so we are excited for them to try these new cocktails that are also made with real spirits.”

The new lineup of cocktails will hit shelves in early January 2021. Mule 2.0 is sold in over 35 states through chains and independent stores.

Website: Mule20.com | Instagram: @therealmule20 | Facebook: @therealmule20

