Mother Earth Brewing Expands Distribution to Montana

NAMPA, Idaho – Mother Earth expands into the Great State of Montana with Hayden Distributing.

Hayden currently distributes Mother Earth’s products throughout Idaho and began servicing the Greater Missoula and Bozeman regions of Montana in late September.

From Mother Earth Vice President Kevin Hopkins, “Hayden has already met and exceeded our expectations in Idaho, so when we talked about expanding into what would be a new market for both of us, we were elated. Obviously being our neighbors, Montana shares many of the qualities we found in Idaho: An established craft beer scene thirsty for more, great retailers serving wonderful people, and a successful distribution partner. With all three, that’s a winning combination.”

Customers may find Mother Earth’s core lineup of craft cans beginning with major grocery, and with draft rolling out in early 2019 with fine craft establishments.

Beer distributed and sold throughout Montana will be brewed at Mother Earth’s large production brewery located in Nampa, Idaho and delivered cold, fresh and ready to be enjoyed!

Stay tuned for additional announcements naming states throughout the country now carrying outstanding beers brewed by one of America’s finest independent craft breweries, Mother Earth Brewing Company.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.