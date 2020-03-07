Mother Earth Brewing Company to Release Mystic Alchemy Hazy IPA

VISTA, Calif. & NAMPA, Idaho – Mother Earth Brewing Company is stoked to announce the third release in its Project X series. Mystic Alchemy is a an IPA with a soft, glowing haze and intense tropical juiciness, using four well-known aroma hops in Galaxy, Mosaic, Nelson, and Citra. It follows the tradition its program predecessors set by highlighting unique label art paired with an outstanding beer, this time going overseas to a well-known international beer artist from Italy, Joe Tamponi.

“As the program evolves, it’s so interesting to see the variation that these artists are able to create with each subsequent release. From the abstract, to Mystic Alchemy’s traditional American tattoo art style, Project X continues to surprise us beer after beer, allowing artistic expression to flow through the label and into the beer itself.” – Kamron Khannakhjavani/Director of Marketing – Mother Earth

Mystic Alchemy will be available in 16oz cans and on draft beginning in early March at Mother Earth’s Nampa and Vista Tap Rooms as well bars, restaurants, and can retailers via their nationwide network of wholesalers.

Stay tuned for additional beer release announcements throughout the year brewed by one of America’s finest independent craft breweries, Mother Earth Brewing Company.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.