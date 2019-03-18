Mother Earth Brewing Company to Release 4Seasons Spring ’19 Imperial Stout

NAMPA, Idaho – Formerly known as “The Four Seasons of Mother Earth,” but recently shortened to simply “4Seasons” as part of a refreshed branding approach, the program is made up of four high-end releases timed to coincide with each equinox or solstice — spring, summer, autumn and winter. Comprised of three unique barrel-aged offerings as well as a Collaboration Beer in the summer, 4Seasons brings excitement and refreshment each time it is released. Formerly distributed in 22 oz. decorated bottles, 2019 brings 4Seasons into the here-and-now with a new bold, clean design and a switch to 16 oz. cans.

“4Seasons represents the fun, yet technical side of brewing and allows our brewers to express themselves outside the rigidity of a core beer program. Even with years of awards and accolades under its belt, 2019 will no doubt be the year the program truly defines itself. Whether by its higher gravity, its unique flavors, or the sourcing of rare hops, each 4Seasons beer is big, bold, and beautiful. This series is the crème de la crème of our catalogue and is a direct reflection of the brewing, aging and blending skills of our outstanding Brewers,” said Kevin Hopkins, Mother Earth executive VP.

The updated program kicks off with the distribution of Spring ’19 – a BBA Imperial Stout Brewed with Tart Cherries and Chocolate, beginning this month just in time for the change of seasons, in 16 oz. cans and on draft in select retailers.

The 4Seasons program is personally managed by Mother Earth Head Brewer, Chris Baker, at their large production brewery located in the city of Nampa, Idaho and then distributed both domestically as well as internationally.

Stay tuned for additional announcements on one of America’s fastest growing independent craft breweries, Mother Earth Brewing Company.

About Mother Earth Brewing

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, California and Nampa, Idaho; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.