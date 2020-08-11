Mother Earth Brewing Company Releases Kismet IPA, Sunsets ‘Resinator Series’

VISTA, Calif. and NAMPA, Idaho – Mother Earth is releasing one of it’s legacy brews, Kismet IPA, fittingly on National IPA Day, August 6th. New to this year’s release is a retooled recipe that’s more in line with Mother Earth’s recent brand of IPAs that tend to be more fruit and citrus-driven. Fans of their recent line of Project X HIPAs will find familiarity in the changes.

“We are really pleased with the way this vintage of Nelson and Idaho 7 came out from the farm. The aroma on this batch is loaded with citrus as opposed to some of the grassy qualities the varietal has produced in the past. This is a fantastic version to end the series on. We are really getting to experience all the best qualities of two choice hops on full display.”

Chris Baker – Director of Brewing Operations, Mother Earth

The release not only marks the swan song for one of it’s beloved IPAs, but the program it belongs to: Rotational IPAs known as the ‘Resinator Series’. Among other brands within the series getting the axe are ‘Say When’, and ‘Power of Love’. The silver lining is that fan-favorite Hop Diggity DIPA, easily the most popular in the series and the one with the most history, survived the cut and will get rolled into Mother Earth’s year-round lineup in 2021. Mother Earth cites the increasing popularity of its Hazy IPA series ‘Project X’ as the primary driver for the decision.

“It’s always tough to discontinue beers, but at the end of the day you have to look at what your customers are buying. Project X is doing really well and there is only so much space in our beer program. Supporting a half-dozen year-round IPAs isn’t sustainable in this market.”

Kamron Khannakhjavani – Director of Marketing, Mother Earth

Mother Earth is doubling the release window of Kismet IPA, in light of its farewell tour, through the end of the year rather than just quarterly as in years past. Customers are encouraged to seek it out early to ensure availability, although the company plans to brew it consistently through the year to ensure freshness.

Distribution of Kismet IPA begins this week in 12oz, 6-pack cans. Customers may find Mother Earth’s products at select craft beer retailers nationally. For more info visit motherearthbrewco.com/specialty.

Stay tuned for additional announcements on new products brewed by one of America’s finest independent craft breweries, Mother Earth Brewing Company.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.

For More Information:

http://www.findmotherearthbrewing.com