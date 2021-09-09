Mother Earth Brewing Company Recruits Project X Alumna for New Hazy IPA

Vista, CA & Nampa, ID – Mother Earth is bringing back famed beer label artist, Heidi Geist, or simply Geist as she is now known. Formerly of notorious traveling art endeavor known as the 48 Beer Project, Geist’s second piece in Mother Earth’s similarly-themed series of Hazy IPA releases is familiar yet fresh, kind of like the beer itself, as described by Mother Earth’s Director of Brewing Operations, Chris Baker:

“A massive bowl of fruit candy is at the forefront of the first sniff, with four intensely-tropical hop varietals dancing off the rim of the glass, featuring aromas of melon, passionfruit, and fresh berries. The grain bill consists of mostly base malt with oats and dextrine providing a stout body that still drinks light. Expect a juicy mouthfeel thanks to the world famous “juice” yeast strain.”

If the beer description sounds impressive, it shouldn’t come as a surprise given the hop bill Mother Earth’s brewers are boasting – Galaxy, Strata, Simcoe, and Sabro are all highlighted at first sniff, and tickle the senses all the way through the back of the palate. It’s an impressive way to round out one of the brewery’s final two Hazy releases for 2021.

Abstract Consciousness is available in 16oz cans and on draft where independent craft beers are sold or at the Mother Earth tasting room in Nampa, ID. Customers may also use the brewery’s interactive beer finder at findmotherearthbrewing.com. More info on the beer, artist, and Project X series are available on the brewery’s website.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.

For More Information:

https://www.motherearthbrewco.com/post/abstract-consciousness-hipa-is-here-and-it-s-like-getting-smacked-in-the-face-with-a-bowl-of-candy