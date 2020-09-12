Mother Earth Brewing Company Partners with ‘Hoppy En Baja’ to Begin Distribution in Mexico

VISTA, Calif. and NAMPA, Idaho– Mother Earth is announcing its latest expansion into a rapidly growing craft beer market south of the border – Baja, Mexico.

Launching this month, the California and Idaho-based brewery is shipping core brands as well as select specialty releases to Baja’s premier craft distributor, Hoppy En Baja.

“We at Hoppy En Baja are seriously excited to introduce Mother Earth beers to a Mexico that is thirsty for new quality craft beer offerings. We specialize in San Diego and northern Baja beers so we deliberately set out to contact Mother Earth because we are sure that they will be a hit in Mexico. Being one of San Diego’s signature beers makes us extra proud to represent them.”

Genaro Valladolid – Partner/Craft Beer Evangelizer, Hoppy En Baja

Mother Earth Marketing Director, Kamron Khannakhjavani, further explains:

“Craft beer in Mexico as a whole, but Baja in particular, has been on a steep growth path year-over-year, with San Diego craft beer being a major influence but not just because of our proximity. For a country that culturally celebrates and statistically consumes as much beer as they do, we are proud to bring our brand of SoCal craft to a thirsty Mexico.”

Shipping begins this month in cans and kegs and will be part of a phased rollout running into October. HEB’s footprint will include northern Baja (Tijuana, Ensenada, Rosarito, Mexicali and Tecate), and extend to Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Saltillo, Hermosillo and Morelia, as well as others.

Customers looking for Mother Earth’s products in Baja are urged to follow Hoppy En Baja on social media as well as popular Baja craft retailers for updates and availability.

Stay tuned for additional announcements from one of America’s finest independent craft breweries, Mother Earth Brewing Company.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.

For More Information:

https://www.motherearthbrewco.com/word