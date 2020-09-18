Mother Earth Brewing Company Joins Craft Beer E-Commerce Platform Craftshack

KINSTON, N.C.– Formerly self-fulfilling orders, the CA and ID-based brewery pro-actively revamped the program as a responsible citizen company after concerns were publicly expressed by industry regulators over underage ordering and the lack of security that shipping carriers were providing in the absence of delivery ID checks compounded by safe distancing protocols.

“After careful consideration we reached out to Craftshack because they already carried a limited selection of our products and had a reputation for quality and consistency. This allows us to leverage their platform, while still having ownership over our brand and a way to make our beers available to those searching in outer markets. It also ensures that we are supporting the existing three-tier system by utilizing our independent retailers and wholesalers as opposed to bypassing them by selling direct. I think that’s an important piece, especially during Covid.”

Kamron Khannakhjavani – Partner/Director of Marketing, Mother Earth

The brewery intends to collaborate with the e-commerce company for future releases and to expand their lineup as part of a ‘Collections” page set up by Craftshack, which consolidates all Mother Earth’s products in one place for a seamless customer experience.

Customers looking for Mother Earth’s products online are urged to visit the brewery’s website and at craftshack.com, as well as social feeds.

