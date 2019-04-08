Mother Earth Brewing Company Expands Distribution to Ohio

NAMPA, Idaho — Mother Earth is pleased to announce its continued expansion to the state of Ohio. Mother Earth will be represented by Matesich Distributing Co., serving 10 counties within Central Ohio.

“We couldn’t be happier about partnering with Mother Earth Brew Co. They create quality handcrafted brews that can be enjoyed for every occasion. Our retail partners and consumers are going to fall in love with this outstanding west coast brewery!” said Sarah Matesich Schwab, Matesich VP.

“Distributing to The Buckeye State allows us the opportunity to continue our path of success as we move into new markets. It’s a common misconception that we are in the beer business. In reality we are in the people business. Fortunately for us, Ohio has some of the best people; near or far,” said Kevin Hopkins, Mother Earth executive VP.

Distribution of Mother Earth’s year-round beers as well as seasonal and specialty offerings has already begun in cans and draft. Customers may find Mother Earth’s products at select grocery chains and independent liquor stores; as well as restaurants, bars and all establishments carrying fine independent craft offerings.

Beer distributed and sold throughout Ohio will be brewed at Mother Earth’s large production brewery located in Nampa, Idaho and then delivered cold, fresh and ready to be enjoyed!

Stay tuned for additional announcements naming states throughout the country now carrying outstanding beers brewed by one of America’s finest independent craft breweries, Mother Earth Brewing Company.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, California and Nampa, Idaho; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.