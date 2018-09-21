Mother Earth Brewing Company Expands to Central Pennsylvania

NAMPA, Idaho – Mother Earth is pleased to announce it’s distribution partnership with Central PA’s largest wholesale source for domestic Craft: Westy’s Beer Distributor.

From Mother Earth Vice President Kevin Hopkins, “We couldn’t be happier about forging a partnership with a company that shares our family-owned principles and a commitment to quality and an outstanding customer experience. Westy’s Beer positions us to really make an impact in an ever growing indie-craft market like we have in Central PA”.

Voted ‘Simply the Best’ Beer Distributor by Harrisburg Magazine every year since 2006, and receiving an impressive ‘A+ World Class’ rating from BeerAdvocate, Westy’s will distribute Mother Earth’s portfolio of year-round and specialty beers in both cans, as well as on draft. Customers may find Mother Earth’s products beginning mid-September, at major grocery, beer distributors, independent liquor, as well as restaurants, bars and all establishments carrying fine independent craft offerings.

Beer distributed and sold throughout the region will be brewed at Mother Earth’s large production brewery located in Nampa, Idaho and delivered cold, fresh and ready to be enjoyed!

Stay tuned for additional announcements naming states throughout the country now carrying outstanding beers brewed by one of America’s finest independent craft breweries, Mother Earth Brewing Company.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.