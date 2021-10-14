Mother Earth Brewing Company Brings Back ‘Wet Hop Dreams’

Vista, CA & Nampa, ID – Mother Earth is welcoming back its one of its original annual releases in Wet Hop Dreams, this time featuring PNW all-star hop varietal, Sabro. Keeping with the tradition of selecting a single fresh hop varietal each year, Mother Earth’s legacy brew comes in at a very drinkable 6.7%, with Sabro taking center stage in front of an appropriately muted malt bill of just Pale 2-Row and wheat malts.

A relatively new player in the hop arena when compared to some of its other popular IPA counterparts like Citra and Mosaic, Sabro is known for imparting distinct tangerine, coconut, tropical fruit, and stone fruit aromas, with hints of cedar, mint, and cream, attributes that Mother Earth strove to highlight this year.

“We’ve been experimenting with this varietal a bit in our Project X Series and were really impressed with the results. Some hops can be tricky to work with on their own but we felt that Sabro had a lot of unique flavor and aroma qualities that needed to be explored without the influence of other hops. Of course, when you have the opportunity to get them fresh, you can really capture the true essence of the hop.”

– Chris Baker, Director of Brewing Operations – Mother Earth

Wet Hop Dreams will be available in 16oz 4 packs and on draft beginning in mid-October at various craft beer outlets and Mother Earth’s Nampa brewery tasting room. Details are available on the brewery’s blog/news page at motherearthbrewco.com/word.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.

For More Information:

https://www.motherearthbrewco.com/post/fresh-hop-season-is-here-bringing-new-meaning-to-only-in-your-wildest-dreams