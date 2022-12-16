Mother Earth Brewing Company Announces Releases Winter Seasonal S’mores Stout

Vista, CA & Nampa, ID – Since the 4Seasons program’s inception in 2014, Mother Earth has been pushing the boundaries of the big-beer category, with new and exciting combinations coming out almost every quarter for the last 8 consecutive years. At the risk of outdoing themselves once again, the brewery is closing out ‘22 with their most ambitious version yet – A Bourbon Barrel-aged S’mores Imperial Stout brewed to mimic the iconic fireside dessert.

“Normally we’re a brewery that hangs our hat on classic styles done-well, with a primary focus on the base style, sometimes augmented by adjuncts. With Winter ’22 we took the opposite approach and really set out to capture the essence of S’more flavors to serve as the cornerstone of the recipe.”

-Chris Baker – Director of Brewing Ops, Mother Earth Brew Co.

Mother Earth describes the beer as viscous and chocolate-dominant, thanks to heavy-handed additions of Dutch process and dark chocolate. Barrel-imparted notes of vanilla and brûléed sugar lend complexity that is enhanced by a light addition of cinnamon. This trifecta is responsible for a truly authentic marshmallow flavor that completes the overall S’more impression.

4Seasons Winter ‘22 will be available beginning this Friday at Mother Earth’s Idaho tasting rooms in Boise and Nampa, and will roll out to distribution throughout the remainder of December and into January in 16oz cans and limited draft. Learn more about the 4Seasons series and find the beer near you at their website – motherearthbrewco.com.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.

