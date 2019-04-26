Mother Earth Brewing Co. to Release Big Mother Triple IPA for 9th Anniversary

VISTA, Calif. and Nampa, Idaho – Mother Earth Brew Co. turns 9 on May 1st. To celebrate their near decade of success, they’ll once again be releasing their highly anticipated annual Anniversary beer, ‘Big Mother’ Triple India Pale Ale in 16 oz cans and on draft across the country.

Big Mother has been a legacy brand since Mother Earth was founded, initially as a draft only offering, then adding 22oz bottles and finally evolving its way into 16 oz cans starting in 2018 and available now for the second year in a row to its nationwide network of distribution partners.

“The original concept for Big Mother was to brew a beer that would not only help ring in our business’s birthday, but also act as a metaphor for the growth we have achieved and ways we have evolved as a brand and business year over year. Almost a decade of ‘Big Mother’ later, just like us, Big Mother has grown and evolved over time, although you can always expect the same level of quality and consistency you’ve come to expect from Mother Earth. We are proud of the fact that the Big Mother story actually represents our company’s ethos as a whole.” – Kamron Khannakhjavani, Co-Founder/Director of Marketing

In addition to the release and distribution of Big Mother across the nation, Mother Earth will be hosting anniversary events at their Vista, CA and Nampa, ID tasting rooms featuring rare beers, entertainment, and of course first access to Big Mother cans and draft. Additional Information may be found via their website at https://www.motherearthbrewco.com/word

Stay tuned for additional announcements regarding one of America’s finest independent craft breweries, Mother Earth Brew Co.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.