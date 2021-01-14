Moscow Mule Brand ‘Merican Mule Launches Fire Mule Canned Cocktail

NORWALK, Ct. — Connecticut-based, premium, canned cocktail brand, ‘MericanMule launches its hottest, new seasonal can, the Fire Mule – made with Bourbon whiskey, proprietary ginger beer and all-natural cinnamon.

Smooth and bold, with notes of sweet cinnamon and a hint of spicy heat, ‘Merican Mule’s newest Fire Mule canned cocktail is well-balanced with a kick, and sure to deliver a high-end drinking experience this winter and holiday season. Best enjoyed cold and straight from the copper can or a copper mug for the full Mule experience (#CopperMugOptional), the Fire Mule is malt-free and features zero artificial flavorings (unlike most other hard seltzers).

Due to the brand’s unique positioning and outperformance of the booming canned cocktail industry, esteemed entrepreneurial family, The Bishops, joined the ‘Merican team this month as both active investors and advisors. The Bishop family is known for building major consumer brands, including SoBe Beverages (Bishops increased sales to $220 million in 4 years) and Blue Buffalo (increased sales to over $1 billion before selling to General Mills in 2018 for $8 billion).

“At ‘Merican Mule, we’re all about reinventing the classics (classic cocktails, that is!). We launched out of the pursuit of our very own ‘Merican Dream and truly believe the sky’s the limit when it comes to our top-notch, bartender-quality Mules,” said ‘Merican Mule CEO, Dean Mahoney. “When thinking about our next Mule flavor, we knew instantly that a cinnamon whiskey cocktail was a must for the upcoming season. We cannot wait to kick 2020 aside and welcome 2021 with our new Fire Mulealongside our customers!”

Fire Mule joins a lineup of five high-quality canned cocktails including the flagship Moscow Mule(vodka), Mexican Mule (tequila), Tropical Mule (rum), Southern Mule (bourbon) and seasonal Pumpkin Spice Mule (vodka) available in select markets.

‘Merican Mule was founded in 2017 by friends, Dean Mahoney, Pete Weil and Steve Pawlik, who cashed out on everything they owned and took a chance on creating their ‘Merican Dream from scratch: a canned cocktail with uncompromising quality. After nearly seven months of research and 70 iterations later, the founder trio crafted the perfect canned Moscow Style Mule recipe, and ‘Merican Mule® was born.

SRP: Fire Mule is currently available for purchase in a four-can pack for $12.99-14.99.

WHERE: The Fire Mule and ‘Merican Mule’s line of five other cocktail blends are available at over 2,000 retail locations including Total Wine & More, Bevmax, Whole Foods and Target in New England and the Southern U.S. ‘Merican Mule is available online through Drizly.com and on the company’s website, mericanmule.com.

WEBSITE + SOCIAL MEDIA: Learn more at mericanmule.com and follow on Instagram @mericanmule. #CopperMugOptional