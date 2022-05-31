Monumental Beer Works Rebrands As Base Camp Beer Works

GRAND JUNCTION, Colorado – Trademark issues have driven Monumental Beer Works to change its name after two years serving craft beer to the Grand Junction community. Now with a new location in Fruita nearly open, the local brewery originally named as a nod to its location at the base of the Colorado National Monument will become Base Camp Beer Works.

Effective last week, Monumental Operations Manager and Co-Founder Brian Fischer purchased the Basecamp Brewing trademark from its owners who operated the former namesake in Southeast Portland’s Buckman neighborhood. Monumental Beer Works was created as a base camp for exploration on Colorado’s Western Slope, and quickly became an aprés destination for local and visiting expeditioners alike. Base Camp embodies the Monumental company ethos— it’s a symbol for the brewery’s foundation; their roots; their base camp for relaxation and reliving adventures. The new name complements the Grand Valley’s outdoor-oriented, adventure-seeking lifestyles to boot.

This decision came after an exhaustive and integrated selection process that involved many voices— including the many hundred who suggested names when the brewery asked its community for input. In total they received more than 500 responses. “While most of the suggestions were already trademarked, we got a lot of great beer name ideas out of this process and were so grateful to our community for their support of this transition,” Fischer says. “The sheer volume of names we came across that were already taken demonstrates the challenges that craft beverage companies face in the market at large right now.”

Base Camp will celebrate its new name with refreshed branding at a grand re-opening party in coming months. Soon its social media platforms will transition to @basecampbeerworks. The website, tasting room, and merchandise will all undergo updates over the course of the next several weeks. Customers interested in snagging the last of the now vintage Monumental Beer Works gear should do so quickly while supplies last.

Base Camp’s new Fruita location in planning will also be rebranded under the name Base Camp Provisions with social media platforms @basecampfruita. This new location will have a full kitchen and a fresh menu, with local and regional wine, spirits, and beer selections that guests can enjoy on a massive patio space (and inside, too) before and after their adventures. Base Camp Provisions is slated to open this summer.

