Monument City Brewing Releases New Low ABV Summer Product Line

BALTIMORE, Maryland – Monument City Brewing welcomes the summer months with the launch of Cute Little Saison, a new Belgian inspired series available exclusively at the brewery. Coming in at 3.5% Alcohol by Volume (ABV), this series will provide craft beer lovers with a flavor-forward and refreshing option this summer.

“When dreaming up this series we were inspired by the traditional Belgian-Style table beers”, says Founder, Ken Praay. “We wanted to create an easy drinking, flavorful beer that would shine during the summer months”

Cute Little Saison will be released in four varieties: Raspberry, Blackberry, Fruit Punch and a Mosaic Dry-Hopped. The first two, Raspberry and Blackberry will be released at the brewery June 25th with food being provided by local favorite Cocina Luchadoras and Hecho en Baltimore. Fruit Punch and Mosaic Dry-Hopped will be released in July.

“We designed the labels to be cute and fun, something that fit the name”, says Chris Barry, Marketing and Experience Manager. Barry adds, “We’re excited to share this series with the craft beer community. The team did a great job creating a delicious summer beer”.

Monument City’s new series will be available in 16oz cans and on draught, exclusively at the brewery throughout the summer.

About Monument City

Monument City Brewing Company was started by brothers Ken and Matt Praay in 2014 after a transformative hike along the Appalachian Trail. Their focus is on producing honest and exciting craft beer. Known for their flagship beer 51 Rye IPA, Monument City operates a 17,000 sq. ft. facility in Highlandtown. The open taproom has a front row seat to Monument’s German-designed brewhouse in a historically industrial building in Southeast Baltimore.

For More Information:

http://www.monumentcitybrewing.com