Montauk Brewing Releases Easy Riser Belgian White

MONTAUK, NY – Montauk Brewing Company is excited to announce the newest addition to their year round lineup, Easy Riser Belgian White. A Belgian White will round out the portfolio and complement their flagship, Wave Chaser IPA. Over the last few years, they’ve brewed several versions of Easy Riser and this one was really loved by the fans. Easy Riser will provide a terrific local option for wheat beer lovers in the Long Island and New York City market.

Easy Riser will be available in six pack cans and draft starting in September and sold through Montauk’s two wholesalers; Boening Brothers Distributors in Nassau and Suffolk County and SKI Beer in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, Staten Island, Westchester, Rockland and Putnam Counties.

About Montauk Easy Riser Belgian White

Easy Riser is our take on a Belgian – Style Wheat Ale. Mellow and easy going, like a gently rising wave as it approaches the shore, this brew is the perfect expression of The Montauk Vibe – embodying the pure, relaxed enjoyment of the No-Frills Good Life. Brewed with coriander and orange peel, Easy Riser is incredibly smooth and , as the name suggests, incredibly easy to love.

